Shiba Inu is giving back its gains as early investors take profits. Let's explore the weaknesses that could send this overvalued token back to the doghouse. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) investors are reeling as the high-flying token reverses many of its October gains. The crypto market is notoriously volatile and hard to predict. But Shiba Inu has weak fundamentals, and this may be the beginning of a bear market for the asset.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO