Elections

Everett voters elect woman-majority council; Franklin wins easily

By Ben Watanabe - HeraldNet
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

The incumbent mayor had 73% of the...

ourcommunitynow.com

Ballotpedia News

Voters in Dover to decide city council special election on Nov. 16

The city of Dover, D.E., is holding a nonpartisan special election for District 1 on the city council on Nov. 16. The filing deadline for this election was Nov. 1. Julia Pillsbury and Brandy Walker are running in the special election. The special election was called after Matthew Lindell resigned from his seat on the nine-seat city council after deciding to move from the district. Lindell served from 2017 to 2021.
ELECTIONS
therecorderonline.com

Sax wins special election for seat on town council

Monterey resident Erik Sax was elected last week to the Monterey Town Council with 15 write-in votes. (Recorder photo by Anne Adams)MONTEREY — Monterey Town Council held a special election last week to fill a seat that had been empty since J.D. Robinson left the council because he moved out of town about a year ago.
MONTEREY, VA
Shore News Network

Down 66,400 votes, Ciattarelli cites election errors and hints at ballot recount, election challenge in New Jersey race

New Jersey Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is claiming election technology errors in a system put in place by Governor Phil Murphy has resulted in 70,000 provisional ballots statewide. Ciattarelli said errors at the polls forced voters to cast 70,000 provisional ballots and says that they have not yet been counted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Election Day
Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State to oversee Franklin County elections board

State officials are stepping in to oversee the board of elections in Ohio’s most populous county after a voter reported being able to vote twice to the secretary of state’s office. A review turned up two other instances that look similar. None of those votes will be included when the final results are certified, and […] The post Secretary of State to oversee Franklin County elections board appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
candgnews.com

Voters choose new mayor, council members in divisive Grosse Pointe Park election

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Following a heated campaign, Grosse Pointe Park voters have chosen a new mayor and City Council members. City Councilwoman Michele Hodges defeated fellow City Councilwoman Lauri Read to become the first female mayor in Park history. According to unofficial vote totals available at press time, Hodges received 53.87% of the mayoral vote to 46.04% for Read.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
aroundosceola.com

Kolby Urban wins St. Cloud City Council Seat 3 election

Kolby Urban will soon make the St. Cloud City Council a five-member board after winning Tuesday's special election to fill the Seat 3 of Chuck Cooper, who passed away this summer. Urban, a housing contractor who sits on St. Cloud's Economic Advisory committee, won the race with 2,987 votes, or...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn voters re-elect city council incumbents, choose 3 new members

DEARBORN – Voters re-elected incumbents Robert Abraham, Erin Byrnes, Leslie Herrick and Michael Sareini to the City Council, while ushering in three newcomers: Kamal Alsawafy, Mustapha Hammoud and Ken Paris. Sareini, the highest vote-getter, will become council president, with Byrnes becoming council president pro tem. The unofficial vote totals as...
DEARBORN, MI
englewoodherald.net

Election Results 2021: Voters choose experience for Englewood council

Englewood voters leaned toward experience in the election that ended Nov. 2, choosing Steve Ward and Jim Woodward in the two contested races for Englewood City Council. Ward has served on council at-large since being appointed earlier this year and Woodward previously served on council from 2004 to 2013. Woodward served as mayor from 2007 to 2011.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Austin American-Statesman

Pflugerville voters elect first Black woman to City Council

When voters elected Kimberly Holiday to Place 3 on the Pflugerville City Council this week, they made history. She is the first Black woman to serve on the council, said Mayor Victor Gonzales, who was the first Hispanic man ever elected to the council in 2006. "I feel more than...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
PIX11

Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island. “Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Twin Falls Times-News

Voters elect new Rupert, Declo council members, school levy approved

RUPERT — Rupert voters reelected one City Council member along with a newcomer during the Nov. 2 election. Incumbent candidate Joel Heward received 286 votes and Randy Thompson received 238. Incumbent candidate Tammy Jones lost her seat with 229 votes. Minidoka County School District voters approved the district’s $2.25 million...
RUPERT, ID
Winchester Star

Democrat Bell defies red wave to win council election

WINCHESTER — Democrat Richard Bell kept his head above the red wave that swept across Virginia Tuesday, handily fending off a challenge from Republican Jorge Gonzalez to keep his Ward 1 seat on City Council. “I am so appreciative of the broad support I received in the election,” Bell said...
WINCHESTER, VA
kmvt

Twin Falls two newly elected council members win races easily

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will have two new council members at the beginning of the new year, both of whom won their races quite easily. Forty-one-year old-Twin Falls Canal Company engineer Jason Brown won the seat one race with 40% of the vote and more than 1400 votes.
TWIN FALLS, ID

