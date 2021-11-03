Everett voters elect woman-majority council; Franklin wins easily

The city of Dover, D.E., is holding a nonpartisan special election for District 1 on the city council on Nov. 16. The filing deadline for this election was Nov. 1. Julia Pillsbury and Brandy Walker are running in the special election. The special election was called after Matthew Lindell resigned from his seat on the nine-seat city council after deciding to move from the district. Lindell served from 2017 to 2021.
Monterey resident Erik Sax was elected last week to the Monterey Town Council with 15 write-in votes. (Recorder photo by Anne Adams)MONTEREY — Monterey Town Council held a special election last week to fill a seat that had been empty since J.D. Robinson left the council because he moved out of town about a year ago.
New Jersey Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is claiming election technology errors in a system put in place by Governor Phil Murphy has resulted in 70,000 provisional ballots statewide. Ciattarelli said errors at the polls forced voters to cast 70,000 provisional ballots and says that they have not yet been counted.
The book in question, Maia Kobabe's “Gender Queer,” has been the focus of ire from Republican governors in various states, most recently playing a role in the Virginia governor's race. In South Carolina,
State officials are stepping in to oversee the board of elections in Ohio’s most populous county after a voter reported being able to vote twice to the secretary of state’s office. A review turned up two other instances that look similar. None of those votes will be included when the final results are certified, and […]
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Following a heated campaign, Grosse Pointe Park voters have chosen a new mayor and City Council members. City Councilwoman Michele Hodges defeated fellow City Councilwoman Lauri Read to become the first female mayor in Park history. According to unofficial vote totals available at press time, Hodges received 53.87% of the mayoral vote to 46.04% for Read.
Kolby Urban will soon make the St. Cloud City Council a five-member board after winning Tuesday's special election to fill the Seat 3 of Chuck Cooper, who passed away this summer. Urban, a housing contractor who sits on St. Cloud's Economic Advisory committee, won the race with 2,987 votes, or...
Congratulations, Aurora non-voters. Because so few of you voted, we just got ourselves a right-wing Aurora City Council who will not govern and not meet the needs of the people. Maggie Kuchta, Aurora, via [email protected]
DEARBORN – Voters re-elected incumbents Robert Abraham, Erin Byrnes, Leslie Herrick and Michael Sareini to the City Council, while ushering in three newcomers: Kamal Alsawafy, Mustapha Hammoud and Ken Paris. Sareini, the highest vote-getter, will become council president, with Byrnes becoming council president pro tem. The unofficial vote totals as...
Englewood voters leaned toward experience in the election that ended Nov. 2, choosing Steve Ward and Jim Woodward in the two contested races for Englewood City Council. Ward has served on council at-large since being appointed earlier this year and Woodward previously served on council from 2004 to 2013. Woodward served as mayor from 2007 to 2011.
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
While turnout was not particularly high across the city, GOP wins signal that moderate and conservative voters were pushed to the polls in key districts, perhaps propelled by a rejection of more progressive proposals that have become mainstream, like diverting money from the police department. While New York City’s general...
When voters elected Kimberly Holiday to Place 3 on the Pflugerville City Council this week, they made history. She is the first Black woman to serve on the council, said Mayor Victor Gonzales, who was the first Hispanic man ever elected to the council in 2006. "I feel more than...
NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island. “Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice […]
Local school board candidates who ran opposing critical race theory and mask mandates in schools won big on Election Day, signaling an abrupt shift in how many of these otherwise nonpartisan races were injected with culture war issues, national politics and financial backing from outside donors. It's unclear how many...
RUPERT — Rupert voters reelected one City Council member along with a newcomer during the Nov. 2 election. Incumbent candidate Joel Heward received 286 votes and Randy Thompson received 238. Incumbent candidate Tammy Jones lost her seat with 229 votes. Minidoka County School District voters approved the district’s $2.25 million...
WINCHESTER — Democrat Richard Bell kept his head above the red wave that swept across Virginia Tuesday, handily fending off a challenge from Republican Jorge Gonzalez to keep his Ward 1 seat on City Council. “I am so appreciative of the broad support I received in the election,” Bell said...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will have two new council members at the beginning of the new year, both of whom won their races quite easily. Forty-one-year old-Twin Falls Canal Company engineer Jason Brown won the seat one race with 40% of the vote and more than 1400 votes.
