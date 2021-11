Nearly 20 years later, “Joe Millionaire” returns this January with a revised format that puts a twist on the original ratings smash. But at least one thing remains the same in “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” — and that’s the presence of a butler, assisting the Joes and driving the action. Variety can now reveal who the show’s new butler is: Actor, musician, author and celebrity impersonator Martin Andrew. As butler, Andrew will also serve as host of “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” and act as a guide for the contestants. The original 2003 “Joe Millionaire” featured both a...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO