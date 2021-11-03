CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Set ‘Young Guns’ Co-Headlining Tour

By Daniel Kreps
 7 days ago
Following a stint opening for Guns N’ Roses , Wolfgang Van Halen ’s Mammoth WVH will embark on a co-headlining trek in 2022 with fellow up-and-coming rockers Dirty Honey .

The 30-date Young Guns Tour kicks off Jan. 21, 2022, at Chicago’s House of Blues and traverses all corners of the U.S. (and Toronto) before concluding Mar. 5 in Indio, California. Check out the tour site for ticket on-sale information.

Like Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey spent the summer under the tutelage of an established rock band, with the Los Angeles-based blues-rockers serving as special guests on the Black Crowes’ reunion tour. Along the way, Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey played one gig together in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September. As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S.,” Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music.”

Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle added, “People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock & roll is definitely very much alive and well. We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove.”

Both Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey released their self-titled debut albums in 2021.

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Tour Dates

January 21 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL
January 22 – The Rave- Milwaukee, WI
January 24 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH
January 25 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI
January 26 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, OH
January 28 – State Theatre – Portland, ME
January 29 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA
January 30 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA
February 1 – Webster Hall – New York, NY
February 2 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
February 4 – Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD
February 5 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
February 6 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC
February 8 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
February 9 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
February 11 – Hard Rock Orlando – Orlando, FL
February 12 – The Plant – Dothan, AL
February 15 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX
February 16 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX
February 18 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO
February 20 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
February 21 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
February 22 – Revolution – Boise, ID
February 24 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
February 25 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV
March 1 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA
March 2 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
March 4 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ
March 5 – Fantasy Casino – Indio, CA

SFGate

Outside Lands headliner Young Thug's set abruptly canceled

Outside Lands headliner Young Thug's set was abruptly canceled Saturday, just under two hours before he was scheduled to perform at the annual San Francisco music festival. "We are deeply disappointed that we have just been informed Young Thug will not make his scheduled performance at Outside Lands," the official festival Twitter posted at 3:13 p.m. Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Greta Van Fleet Drops 2022 ‘Dreams in Gold’ Tour Dates With Rival Sons, the Velveteers

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be taking their sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate on the road next year for the Dreams in Gold tour. The 24-date tour will kick off on Mar. 10 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The rock band has recruited Rival Sons and the Velveteers as support acts for the United States dates. In May, Greta Van Fleet will begin the international leg of the tour with stops in Brazil, Mexico, Sweden, France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. Tickets go on sale for the Dreams in Gold tour on Nov. 12. Dreams in Gold Tour Dates March 10...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘We Will Not Leave Until Our Demands Are Met’: Inside the Howard University Protests

Red, white, and blue tents filled with student protesters sit perched outside the Howard University Armour J. Blackburn Center. For almost month, demonstrators have gathered to bring attention to concerns about the health and safety of those living on campus. Complaints about housing insecurity, mold in the residence halls, and the removal of students, alumni, and faculty positions from the Board of Trustees have fueled the sit-in. This is the longest protest in the history of the institution. And though President Wayne Frederick addressed the community on Friday in his annual state of the university address — pledging that students...
PROTESTS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

