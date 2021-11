Chevrolet Performance didn't price its 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate motor when announcing the mill a couple of weeks ago. Instead, a Chevy dealer did the honors for us. As spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks, Wisconsin's own Gandrud Chevrolet has the gargantuan earthmover listed on its GM Performance Motor page for $29,499. That, though, is the sale price. The MSRP, which GM Performance confirmed to The Drive, is $37,758. This brings us to an alternate meaning of "No replacement for displacement;" getting 10.3 liters of naturally aspirated V8 power for your hot rod is going to cost you another hot rod. And a tow vehicle, since this engine is for racing and non-public roads.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO