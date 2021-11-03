CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MinePlex Looks to Version 2.0 Following Results Conference

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter launching in the middle of a global pandemic and rolling out a slew of product and service offerings including commodity staking, token transfer, and global crypto payments, the team behind the CrossFi bank MinePlex had its first conference in Dubai in late September 2021. The conference had over...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

What is Bitcoin's fundamental value? That's a good question

As it hits new highs, there is no shortage of bold predictions about Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 or more. Often these are based on not much more than extrapolations by people with vested interests: the price has gone up a lot so it will keep going up. If it gets above its previous high, it must keep going up. There is also “charting” or “technical analysis” – looking at graphs and seeing patterns in them. There may be fancy terms such as “resistance levels” and “Tenkan-Sen”. There is talk about “fundamentals”. Let’s examine this last idea. Does Bitcoin have a fundamental value? Calculating...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Austria Plans to Treat and Tax Cryptocurrencies Like Stock Investments: Report

The Austrian government might equate cryptocurrency investments to stock and bond ones and impose a 27.5% taxation rate on all of them. The Austrian authorities will reportedly tax bitcoin and the altcoins with the same percentage rate as mainstream stock and bond investments starting from March next year. Bitcoin to...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple to Assist Financial Firms Seeking to Offer Crypto Trading Services

Striving to promote the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, Ripple is planning to launch a liquidity hub to enable financial firms to offer trading services. San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple recently announced that it will launch a product that will allow financial services companies to offer their clients access to crypto trading.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#The Crossfi Bank Mineplex#Crossfi
cryptopotato.com

izumi Finance Raises $2.1M to Innovate Liquidity Mining with Uniswap V3 LP Tokens

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 10th November 2021]. Singapore, November 10th, 2021 — izumi Finance, a protocol providing liquidity as a service on Uniswap V3, has raised a total of $2.1M from a number of DeFi and crypto investors. The round was led by Mirana Ventures, with Everest Ventures Group,...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Trading Volume on Coinbase Down 29% in Q3

The declining prices in the cryptocurrency market in Q3 2021 have led to a substantial decline in Coinbase’s revenue. The largest US-based crypto exchange has seen a sizeable decline of 29% from $462 billion in Q2 to Q3’s $327 billion in trading volume. In its latest report, the company emphasized the volatility in the market as an important factor influencing the transaction revenue. The figures have been quite underwhelming, but according to the platform, it was still a win.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Computers
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Network Fees Surge to Insane Levels as ENS Hits ATH

The cost of using the Ethereum network has surged to its second-highest level ever and the hype over the ENS airdrop may be driving it higher. Gas prices for layer 1 Ethereum can only be described as insane at the moment. According to Bitinfocharts, the average transaction fee on Ethereum spiked to $63 on Nov.9, its second-highest level in network history.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Identity Verification Startup Socure Raises $450 Million

Identity verification startup Socure recently raised $450 million dollars in a series E round, bringing the company's valuation to $4.5 billion. Socure says it is now the highest-valued private company in the identity verification space, and that the funds will be used to accelerate its mission to verify 100% of good identities and eliminate identity fraud across all industries. Socure Founder and CEO Johnny Ayers joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
u.today

Robinhood's Head of Crypto Operations Praises Shiba Inu Community

Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, shared some words of praise for the Shiba Inu community when asked whether the leading online trading app intended to list the meme coin during a recent crypto event:. When SHIB? One of my favorite things is seeing the community around these...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Citadel CEO: Ethereum Is Superior to Bitcoin And Will Eventually Replace it

According to Ken Griffin, bitcoin has some serious disadvantages that can lead to other cryptocurrencies taking its first spot in the space. Ken Griffin – Founder and Chief Executive Officer at the multinational hedge fund Citadel LLC – remains skeptical on bitcoin and its use cases. He believes that another cryptocurrency project such as Ethereum will become the most dominant in the digital asset universe.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

NFTs Brought a Whole New Class of Consumers into The Crypto Space, Says Visa Executive

Thanks to non-fungible tokens, individuals keen on art, music, and culture can become part of the cryptocurrency industry, according to Cuy Sheffield. Cuy Sheffield – Visa’s Head of Crypto – believes non-fungible tokens have opened the doors to people interested in music, art, culture, and sports to enter the cryptocurrency market. In addition, meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have also garnered society’s attention and have brought more participants to the digital asset space.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Landry’s Teams Up With NYDIG for Bitcoin Loyalty Rewards Program

Landry’s has partnered with crypto custodian NYDIG to allow customers to earn reward points in Bitcoin for buying a steak or a pint of beer. The meteoric rise of Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins is prompting businesses to reassess ways in which they can leverage the crypto sector. Landry-NYDIG’s partnership, for one, will focus on powering a Bitcoin loyalty rewards program at the restaurant giant’s 500 locations across the country.
LIFESTYLE
cryptopotato.com

Morningstar Ventures Announces Acquisition of Portfolio Tracker CoinFyi

Morningstar Ventures, an investment company focused on crypto-assets and the blockchain tech sector, has announced its strategic acquisition of Coin.fyi, a widely-used portfolio-tracking app. Coin.fyi provides an intuitive and user-friendly portfolio-tracker platform and news-aggregator service that was implemented by a team of remote application developers from Eastern Europe and the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy