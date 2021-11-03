Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Bulls Eye $1.2 Following a 5% Daily Increase

Long term view:- Looking at the daily chart time interval, we can see the price is unable to break the 100MA resistance and taking support on the 50MA and for now, the price is near the resistance, so let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the resistance, or the price will go to the support. First, the MACD has started showing the green histograms as the MACD line is crossing the signal line, which is a buy signal for the bulls, so now we can expect a decent volume from the bulls. In addition to that, we can see the RSI, which is in the neutral zone near 54, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the Bulls are winning the fight against the bears. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 100MA and above the 50MA, Also the 50MA is below the 100MA and 20MA, which is a bearish sign.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO