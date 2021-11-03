CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Bulls Eye $1.2 Following a 5% Daily Increase

By Editorials
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP broke above the pennant and is now eyeing the key resistance at $1.2. Will bulls make it through?. XRP has finally managed to break above the pennant in blue with a nice rally of around 5%. The resistance at $1.2 is holding XRP back right now, but this...

insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Retraces Below $1.38 Resistance

After touching the high of $1.38, the Ripple price faces the south as further downside may reach the critical support level of $0.95. XRP/USD is seen sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin might revisit the $0.90 support level before it could start a new increase. After touching the monthly high at $1.38, the Ripple suddenly slumps to face the critical support at $1.10. As the coin faces the bearish movement, it may target the key support level at $1.05 as the price moves into a short term bearish zone.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Price analysis 11/10: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA

In a recent report from Kraken exchange, analysts said that the current quarter’s price action has a correlation of 0.88 with the fourth quarter of 2017. Price analysis 11/10: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA. Proshares Bitcoin futures fund in top 2% of all ETFs for...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Over $700 Million Liquidated in a Day as Bitcoin Price Dipped Below $63K

The market tumbled and Bitcoin’s price dipped below $63K, leaving over $700 million in liquidations. Today was looking to be a good day for Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, but the bears had a mind of their own. Earlier today, we reported that Bitcoin’s price painted a new all-time...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

After The Latest ATH and $6,000 Drop, Bitcoin Calms at $65,000 (Market Watch)

The past 24 hours were nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for bitcoin as it tapped a new ATH at $69K, dropped by $6K, and settled at $65K. After setting a new all-time high at $69,000, bitcoin dumped by more than $6,000 in hours before calming around $65,000. Most alternative coins experienced similar price fluctuations, with ETH plummeting from $4,875 to $4,450.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Despite Slight Retracement, is $70K In Sight for BTC?

Bitcoin might have retraced a bit from its recent all-time high, but conditions remain favorable, hinting at further upside to come. Bitcoin continues with the technical breakout above $64.8K. It’s also worth noting that, from a macro perspective, the SPX recently reached a major technical target at 4710, struggling to close about it, and is also overextended to the upside with overbought conditions seen in the near-term.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Price Analysis: Another Bull Run?

Which altcoins are looking most bullish these days?. Don’t miss these long-term upside breakouts and potential targets on these altcoin charts. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is setting new all-time highs, fellas!. Should you buy bitcoin?. Price seems to be breaking above its bullish flag pattern, confirming that a continuation of the rally...
MARKETS
Bitcoin
Economy
FXStreet.com

XRP price slows down as bulls await proper discount for re-entry

Ripple price has gained 18% in the last two trading sessions. XRP price sees buy-side under pressure as sell-side volume picks up. Bulls in XRP will stay sidelined until proper entry for a breakout towards $1.45. The Ripple (XRP) price has been on a tear on Sunday and Monday, with...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price and Ethereum soar to new all-time highs as crypto market surges

The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, continuing a record-breaking rally that has pushed the overall crypto market close to $3 trillion.Ethereum (ether) also saw a fresh price peak, while Cardano (ada) and other major cryptocurrencies experienced a significant surge overnight.The $3 trillion crypto market cap is now worth more than the top dozen of the world’s largest banks, with industry experts attributing this to massive institutional investment and renewed interest from retail investors.“It reflects what we have been saying all along, that bitcoin is the future,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of the cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

BitMEX Launches Tether (USDT) Margined Contracts

The previously Bitcoin-only platform, BitMEX, has opened up to the world’s largest and perhaps the most contentious stablecoin, Tether. According to an exclusive press release shared by BitMEX, Tether (USDT) is slated to go live on the crypto exchange on 10th November at 04:00 UTC. With this, the traders can now formally begin margin trading and settle with Tether issued on the Ethereum network, i.e., ERC20-USDT on BitMEX.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Investor Confidence Highest Ever as BTC Price Closes on $70K

Investors have never been more confident in Bitcoin according to a recently released on-chain analytics report by Glassnode. In its weekly on-chain report, Glassnode has stated that investor confidence is at a peak as price and on-chain metrics for Bitcoin continue to improve. It added that there had been continued...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Touched $68,600 For its New ATH: Cardano Soars 12% (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has seen a new record as BTC and ETH charted ATHs. Cardano has surged by 12% in the past 24 hours. It took bitcoin less than three weeks to break its own ATH of $67,000 and set a new one at nearly $69,000. Ethereum followed suit and painted a new record as well, while Cardano has gained the most from the larger-cap alts with a 12% surge.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD set to hike to $1.5 tomorrow

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. XRP/USD is currently trading at $1.26. Ripple returns below $1.22. Today’s Ripple price analysis is bullish, as we witnessed strong upward momentum during the last 24 hours, bringing XRP back above $1.25. As a result, XRP/USD will most likely rise even further in the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.32% higher to $288.80 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $6.28 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company achieved on May 10th.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Dead Cat Bounce for SHIB as the Correction Continues

SHIB price did a lower high after a strong bounce from support. Was this a dead cat bounce? Price has continued to fall since then, giving credence to this possibility. SHIB’s recovery from the drop last week was impressive, but bulls failed to push the price above the key resistance at $0.000063, and bears took control again, pushing it under $0.000055, which now also acts as resistance.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

EOS price analysis:- 100MA acting as a resistance will the bulls be able to break it?

Long term view:- Looking at the daily chart time interval, we can see the price is unable to break the 100MA resistance and taking support on the 50MA and for now, the price is near the resistance, so let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the resistance, or the price will go to the support. First, the MACD has started showing the green histograms as the MACD line is crossing the signal line, which is a buy signal for the bulls, so now we can expect a decent volume from the bulls. In addition to that, we can see the RSI, which is in the neutral zone near 54, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the Bulls are winning the fight against the bears. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 100MA and above the 50MA, Also the 50MA is below the 100MA and 20MA, which is a bearish sign.
MARKETS

