Wausau hires new City Clerk

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau has chosen a new City Clerk to fill the role vacated in August by Leslie Kremer, officials confirmed this week.

Human Resources Director Toni Vanderboom said Kaitlyn Bernard was chosen from a pool of 21 applicants. Of those, three were selected as finalists.

Vanderboom did not specify the salary at which Bernard will begin, but the range for the position is between $52,832 and $79,227.20 annually. Kremer left her position Aug. 6.

The City Clerk maintains public records, updates the municipal code book, validates petitions and oversees election law procedures. Bernard will also be responsible for maintaining agendas and minutes, preparing publication of legal notices, issuing licenses and permits, and will oversee collection of tax payments and other revenues.

Bernard will begin her new role Nov. 29.