CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau hires new City Clerk

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BLMz_0clKG6aX00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau has chosen a new City Clerk to fill the role vacated in August by Leslie Kremer, officials confirmed this week.

Human Resources Director Toni Vanderboom said Kaitlyn Bernard was chosen from a pool of 21 applicants. Of those, three were selected as finalists.

Vanderboom did not specify the salary at which Bernard will begin, but the range for the position is between $52,832 and $79,227.20 annually. Kremer left her position Aug. 6.

The City Clerk maintains public records, updates the municipal code book, validates petitions and oversees election law procedures. Bernard will also be responsible for maintaining agendas and minutes, preparing publication of legal notices, issuing licenses and permits, and will oversee collection of tax payments and other revenues.

Bernard will begin her new role Nov. 29.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin election audit leads to partisan sniping

(CN) — An audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election procedures served as a backdrop for partisan mudslinging in a lengthy hearing at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon. Auditors said they found no irregularities that could have altered the election results, giving the lie to allegations from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman that the state’s elections had been “stolen” by President Joe Biden and Democrats.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau should use federal funds wisely

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wausau spending misguided, letter writer says

The Economic Development Committee has told the city of Wausau that it has applied for $10.5 million from the Neighborhood Investment Program to fund a pretty pedestrian bridge in Wausau’s Opportunity Zone, or WOZ, “vision” for the redevelopment of the prior city mall. The funds are meant to assist local...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WausauPilot

Op-ed: Records shed light on Natural Resources Board shenanigans

The Natural Resources Board, an all-volunteer body that guides policy for the Department of Natural Resources, is part of Wisconsin’s tradition of open government. The idea to empower volunteers — rather than politicians — was first proposed in the progressive era by leading conservationists, including Aldo Leopold, who understood that decisions about natural resources should be guarded against backroom deals between politicians and lobbyists.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau to hold public info meeting on proposed solar project

WAUSAU – A public information meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Northcentral Technical College to discuss a proposed solar array project for the Drinking Water Treatment Facility. The proposed location of the solar array is 1010 Bugbee Ave. The meeting will be held in NTC’s Health...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy