Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' announcement sparks sharp backlash

"Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — The Real Housewives of Dubai," Andy Cohen announced on the Today show. Bravo later released a teaser. The Real Housewives of Dubai hasn't begun production, but is expected to premiere in 2022. According to Variety's Kate Aurthur, the Dubai spinoff has been an open secret in the Bravo world. Aurthur also explains why Dubai is the first international edition: "Though the Real Housewives format has been used around the world, and a few of those series — such as The Real Housewives of Melbourne — have even aired on Bravo, there’s never been an official international version of the show until now." Aurthur adds that "it’s a safe bet that Caroline Stanbury, formerly of Bravo’s Ladies of London, will be in the group. That Real Housewives-like docusoap ran for three seasons, from 2014 through 2017, and followed the lives of rich society women in London. On the show, Stanbury proved to be an excellent Bravo-lebrity — imperious and glamorous in equal measure — and the series finale of Ladies of London was titled 'Dubai Felicia' to reflect that Stanbury was moving to the United Arab Emirates city."

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO