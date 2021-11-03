CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' announcement sparks sharp backlash

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Real Housewives" franchise is expanding overseas, but not everyone is a fan. Executive producer Andy Cohen announced Monday that Bravo is producing "The Real Housewives of Dubai," marking the network's 11th installment and first international franchise. "Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch...

www.usatoday.com

Primetimer

Bravo greenlights Real Housewives of Dubai as the franchise's first official international edition

"Get your passports, our 11th city! We are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis — The Real Housewives of Dubai," Andy Cohen announced on the Today show. Bravo later released a teaser. The Real Housewives of Dubai hasn't begun production, but is expected to premiere in 2022. According to Variety's Kate Aurthur, the Dubai spinoff has been an open secret in the Bravo world. Aurthur also explains why Dubai is the first international edition: "Though the Real Housewives format has been used around the world, and a few of those series — such as The Real Housewives of Melbourne — have even aired on Bravo, there’s never been an official international version of the show until now." Aurthur adds that "it’s a safe bet that Caroline Stanbury, formerly of Bravo’s Ladies of London, will be in the group. That Real Housewives-like docusoap ran for three seasons, from 2014 through 2017, and followed the lives of rich society women in London. On the show, Stanbury proved to be an excellent Bravo-lebrity — imperious and glamorous in equal measure — and the series finale of Ladies of London was titled 'Dubai Felicia' to reflect that Stanbury was moving to the United Arab Emirates city."
Page Six

Andy Cohen weighs in on Lindsay Lohan ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ rumors

Lindsay Lohan won’t be joining the ultimate “Mean Girls” quite yet. Producer Andy Cohen said he would love for the “Freaky Friday” star to bring her lifetime of endless drama to the “Real Housewives” franchise when it shoots its latest edition in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for years. But...
Distractify

Will 'Ladies of London' Alum Caroline Stanbury Be on 'Real Housewives of Dubai'?

Known for being a core cast member of Ladies of London and dating Prince Andrew, Caroline Stanbury has taken a step back from reality television in recent years. When Ladies of London stopped airing in 2017, she and many of the other cast members resumed their lives normally, without the camera, but many have wondered if Caroline would ever make a return to the small screen.
Fox News

'Real Housewives' expanding franchise to Dubai

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is going international. The network announced Monday that its 11th series, "The Real Housewives of Dubai," will premiere in 2022. "Everything’s bigger in Dubai," executive producer Andy Cohen said in a press release. "I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides."
New York Post

The 7 women Andy Cohen should cast for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’

The Internet went into a tizzy last week when Bravo announced its popular “Housewives” series was ditching Dallas for Dubai. In a statement, the network said the new series, set to drop “sometime in 2022,” would showcase Dubai’s “over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.” Producer Andy Cohen promised: “Everything’s bigger in Dubai and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”
