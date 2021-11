If you go to LFHS, you’ve probably heard the name ‘Rabjohns’ once or twice. Kiley Rabjohns is a freshman tennis player at Northwestern University, ranked the seventh-best Division 1 women’s tennis program in the country. During her high school career, Rabjohns won back-to-back singles State Championship titles as a sophomore in 2018 and as a junior in 2019. She had hoped to go for a third straight title, however, the State tournament was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. Rabjohns was a four-year member of the varsity tennis team and a captain her senior year.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO