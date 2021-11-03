Oscar Tshiebwe among ESPN's Top 25 Players in College Basketball

Photo by Mike Cyrus for Kentucky Sports Radio

Every year, ESPN ranks the Top 25 players in college basketball. Following a 9-16 season and roster revamp, only one Kentucky Wildcat is on this year’s list. Junior big man Oscar Tshiebwe is No. 16 thanks to his prowess on the boards.

“Against the backdrop of a long-term decline in offensive rebound rates across Division I, the number of head coaches who still green-light second chances is always dwindling,” John Gasaway writes. “Give Tshiebwe credit, then, for choosing his transfer destination wisely. In John Calipari the 6-9 junior has located one of the few figures nationally who still values offensive boards as highly as Tshiebwe’s previous coach, Bob Huggins. Don’t be surprised if UK’s new arrival leads the nation in offensive rebound rate or comes very close.”

Through two exhibitions, Tshiebwe is living up to the hype. In the Blue-White Game, he had 25 points and a team-high 21 rebounds, 14 on the offensive glass. In the exhibition vs. Kentucky Wesleyan, Tshiebwe played 17 minutes due to a minor hip injury, but still had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. We’ll get a much better look at what he can do vs. Duke next Tuesday night.

Speaking of the Blue Devils, their big man, freshman Paolo Banchero, is No. 5 on the list, behind Kofi Cockburn, the Illinois All-American who considered transferring to Kentucky this summer. Gonzaga’s Drew Timme is No. 1, former Cat turned UCLA Bruin Johnny Juzang is No. 2, and Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. No. 11.

I’m glad Big Oscar is on the list, but something tells me he won’t be the only Wildcat in the Top 25 by the end of the season (cough, TyTy Washington, cough).