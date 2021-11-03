CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two children 'mistakenly' given adult doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Report

By Luke Gentile
 7 days ago

T wo Texas children were allegedly given adult doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by a health department during a church Halloween event.

The two boys, 6 and 7, were supposedly given the vaccines accidentally as their age-appropriate family members received booster shots from a Garland Health Department official, according to a report .

"I'm very angry, I'll be honest," said Julian Gonzalez, parent of the 6-year-old. "All I can do is for the moment be level-headed and hope he's OK."

A clinic employee told the father that his son and the other boy could receive shots because child doses were available, Gonzalez said.

"They even had a form prepared that had an option to choose the vaccine for the child," he said. "It just seemed like everything was prepared and ready for that."

Gonzalez was informed Monday that his son was injected with the wrong dosage after his wife received a call from a city official, he said.

"No matter what, no matter what answer we tried to get, How did this happen? How could this happen?, the only answer we got is, 'The proper channels have been notified,'" Gonzalez said.

No update has been given on the 7-year-old, but the 6-year-old had a mild fever, a headache, and little energy after mistakenly getting the wrong dose, Gonzalez said.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention approved a lower dose of Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use in children aged 5 to 11 Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine for the age group in October.

"Garland Health Department reported that two children under the age of 12 were administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine in error this weekend," a city official confirmed in a statement sent to the Washington Examiner .

"Officials are in communication with the parents of the children involved, who are monitoring the children for side effects," the statement added. "GHD also has reported the incident to state health officials and are further investigating the circumstances leading up to the error."

Merkat
7d ago

Why would a parent get young children vaccinated for covid. I guess some parents are more interested in being loyal Democrats and less concerned about the health of their children.

FoxtrotJulietBravo
7d ago

I knew this was going to happen… You parents that even allowed your child to get this thinking it was for children are murderers.

Kenneth Doran
6d ago

only 2? I'm sorry you'll have to KNOCK OFF the Gaslighting....this happens ALL THE TIME WITH THE "DRUG STORE FLUNKIES"....THEY HAVE NO BUSINESS STICKING PEOPLE WITH ANYTHING.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Two Boys#Doses#Garland Health Department
