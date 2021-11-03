CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Pokes wrestling ranked 20th in NWCA Coaches Poll

By Cody Tucker
 8 days ago
LARAMIE -- The first NWCA coaches poll of the 2021-22 wrestling season was released on Monday and the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad checked in at 20th. They start the season ranked five spots higher then where they finished in the rankings a year ago. The Pokes received 60 points...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Will any true freshmen play this fall?

LARAMIE -- During fall camp, Craig Bohl said it wouldn't be easy for rookies to crack the lineup with so many returning veterans. Wyoming welcomed back 95% of its roster from 2020 due to the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the second most in college football.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie’s Forry Earns All-State at State Cross Country

An all-state runner, a conference championship in swimming, and two more wins volleyball victories capsulated the Laramie High School sports weekend. Sophomore Addison Forry took third at the 4A state cross country meet. The Laramie Lady Plainsmen swimming & diving team won the 4A West conference meet, and the Lady Plainsmen volleyball team beat two Cheyenne schools.
LARAMIE, WY
The Final WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll for 2021 is Released

The last WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll has two new teams at No. 1 and at least one change in each classification. The biggest difference is a new top-ranked team in Class 3A for the first time this season. Mountain View had been rated first until this week. Laramie also returns to the top in 4A, while Riverside and Cokeville are still atop 2A and 1A, respectively.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, WY
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

