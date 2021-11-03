CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia's Commonwealth Bank offers limited cryptocurrency trading

thepaypers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has partnered with Gemini, an US-based crypto exchange and blockchain analysis company Chainalysis to offer crypto-related services....

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Is the Cryptocurrency Mark Cuban Thinks Is the Strongest

The answer may surprise you. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is an enthusiastic cryptocurrency investor. He sees meme-based coin, Dogecoin, as having the most utility as a currency. He has a bullish outlook on Dogecoin, despite thinking it's not the best investment. Cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly popular investment in recent...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Explode November 2021 Week 2

The cryptocurrency market has slid down a little after another record-breaking day yesterday. After topping $3 trillion, its total cap has slid back down to $2.9 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Most major coins have fallen along with the market, with bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) slipping by around 2% each. However, there still are a few coins doing well today, while many of the big cryptocurrencies are likely to bounce back as we near the ned of the year. As such, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins with good short and long-term potential.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

What is Bitcoin's fundamental value? That's a good question

As it hits new highs, there is no shortage of bold predictions about Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 or more. Often these are based on not much more than extrapolations by people with vested interests: the price has gone up a lot so it will keep going up. If it gets above its previous high, it must keep going up. There is also “charting” or “technical analysis” – looking at graphs and seeing patterns in them. There may be fancy terms such as “resistance levels” and “Tenkan-Sen”. There is talk about “fundamentals”. Let’s examine this last idea. Does Bitcoin have a fundamental value? Calculating...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Gemini#Chainalysis#Cba#Guardian
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Mode partners PayEscape to offer Bitcoin salary

UK-based fintech Mode has announced its partnership with PayEscape, piloting a Bitcoin Payroll product in the UK in conjunction with the supplier. Bitcoin Payroll is a monthly deduction of net pay that is converted into Bitcoin and deposited directly into a user's Mode Bitcoin wallet. By partnering with Mode, payroll providers can use the company's FCA registered platform to distribute a portion of an employee's paycheck in Bitcoin, each month.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

​​Yuh introduces real-time and fractional trading

Switzerland-based online bank Yuh has announced introducing new app functions. Yuh offers multi-currency accounts, free debit cards, as well as instant payments between app users. A feature called Fractional Trading is being launched, which allows small investors to trade with fractions of financial instruments. Entry is possible from as little as FRF 25. Yuh now also offers trading in real time or market orders.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Robinhood's Head of Crypto Operations Praises Shiba Inu Community

Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, shared some words of praise for the Shiba Inu community when asked whether the leading online trading app intended to list the meme coin during a recent crypto event:. When SHIB? One of my favorite things is seeing the community around these...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is Shiba Inu a Smart Cryptocurrency to Buy Now?

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based token. The mysterious Ryoshi introduced Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) in August 2020. As the mascot implies, this canine-themed cryptocurrency was design to rival Dogecoin, and so far it's made incredible progress. Over the past year, Shiba Inu has skyrocketed 70,500,000% in value, a pace that would have made you a billionaire if you'd invested $1,200 last November.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Bitcoin Suisse partners with Worldline for lighting network payments

Switzerland-based financial company Bitcoin Suisse has enabled its customers to process payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer solution on the Bitcoin blockchain that uses smart contracts. As a result, users avoid high fees and can process transactions in milliseconds. According to a Bitcoin Suisse Pay representative, this introduction could play a decisive role in the scaling of crypto applications and promote their transition to a mainstream application.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Bank of the West launches treasury management platform

Bank of the West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has launched TreasuryNow, a transformative treasury management platform that helps finance decision makers strategically. The TreasuryNow platform centralises treasury management services, providing a one-stop shop for companies that are looking to manage their payables and cash flow. Its interface could reduce complexity and helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large organisations to execute payments, transfers, and collections.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

FCA and Bank of England sign MoU with FMSB

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bank of England have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Markets Standards Board (FMSB). The MoU sets out a high-level framework formalising the continuing cooperation between the FCA, the bank and FMSB in relation to the delivery of...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Finastra, Hexaware to accelerate digital payments in Europe

Finastra has partnered with Hexaware Technologies to provide managed services for Finastra’s payments solutions deployed in the cloud. The move helps Hexaware customers in Germany, Belgium, the UK, and Ireland take ownership of their payment infrastructure. The partnership brings together the companies’ payments and integration experience, to provide mid-sized banks with an end-to-end Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering which helps them remain competitive while mitigating operational costs.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia's banks in mortgage book reshape as rate hikes loom

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian banks are offering lower variable-rate home loans even as funding costs rise in an attempt to lure customers away from fixed-rate mortgages and benefit from eventual increases in the overnight cash rate, analysts said. With wholesale funding costs rising from ultra-cheap levels in recent...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy