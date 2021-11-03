CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Tournament being organized

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago

LAURINBURG — Scotland County parks and Recreation Department has partnered with St. Andrews University’s ESPORTS Team to host a Fortnite Tournament at their facility.

The Tournament participants will be broken into two different age groups: pre-teens and teens. There will be a first- and second-place prize in each division — first place in each division will be a $100 Gamestop gift card and second will receive a brand new Razer KRAKEN Tournament Edition gaming headset.

Also, every registrant will be entered into a drawing to win a new gaming headset.

Participants must pre-register before the day of the event. Here’s the registration link: https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog.

If there are questions, contact Jeff maley at 910-277-2588 or via email: [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite: How to Get the Icy Grappler

The newest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 hotfix introduced new features and bug fixes, including the addition of the Icy Grappler. Similar to the original grappler, you can use it to venture around the map and reach higher grounds. You can also use this new exotic item to gain increased mobility by spawning ice at your feet! Additionally, if you have been regularly completing bounties, you will have a much easier time getting the Icy Grappler. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to get the Icy Grappler in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

BLAST partners with Epic to organize Fortnite FNCS Grand Royale

Esports tournament organizer BLAST has entered a partnership with Fortnite’s publisher Epic Games to produce a $5 million FNCS Grand Royale event that will take place across two weekends in November. The FNCS Grand Royale will be played in a unique format and ruleset introduced for the event. The first...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Fortnite: How to Refer a Friend

Fortnite is giving away free skins to players who refer their friends over. The system is still in its Beta version but that’s not stopping the many Fortnite players who are going out of their way to get their friends to play the game with them and earn some sweet rewards that would only cost them one friend.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Fortnite Shipwreck Cove Guide

Players may have noticed that in their Daily Punch Card, one of them requires the player to simply go out of their way to visit Shipwreck Cove for a whopping amount of easy XP. Well, get ready because we’re about to show you how to easily find Shipwreck Cove despite...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andrews University#Fortnite Tournament#Recreation Department#Gamestop
dotesports.com

How to refer a friend in Fortnite

Are you looking to bring some of your friends into Fortnite? Well, the game’s new Refer a Friend program can help with that while giving you multiple rewards to boot. Players have been playing Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight for nearly two months and have had the pleasure of experiencing weekly updates and a number of crossovers, including Dune, The Batman Who Laughs, and another Ariana Grande skin. And now, mainstay players can look no further than the new Refer a Friend program to add even more content to the fray all while bringing friends along for the ride.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

DreamHack Winter To Host First Fortnite LAN Tournament Since 2020

DreamHack announces a $3K USD Fortnite LAN tournament at its Winter event, the first since February 2020. Fortnite Battle Royale will return to an offline tournament setting later this month for the first time since 2020. Swedish production company DreamHack — which has hosted several Fortnite LANs and online competitions — announced today that it would host an offline tournament at the upcoming DreamHack Winter festival in Sweden. It’s a monumental step for the scene, and while the details are sparse, there’s enough to excite players and fans that have anxiously awaited this moment.
VIDEO GAMES
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy