CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

SEarCH to host blood drive

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhEAf_0clKBbZ400

LAURINBURG — Scotland Early College High School will be hosting a blood drive on Nov. 12.

From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. the school will be opening up for the public to come in and donate blood.

“Currently, the American Red Cross is experiencing its lowest blood donation rate at this point in the year in over six years,” said SEarCH Blood Program Leader Hinson Peed. “The need for blood is greater now more than ever as people start to return to normal and elective surgeries resume.”

The blood drive will have a theme of “Be a Hero. Give Blood,” according to Peed and those wanting to give blood are encouraged to to make an appointment. Appointments can be made by going to redcrossblood.org and using the code SCOTLAND. Walk-ins will be accepted as well as long as there is space.

“For those wondering if it’s safe to donate, the American Red Cross has several safety measures in place to protect donors from COVID-19,” Peed said. “First, all donors and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, enhanced disinfecting will be practiced, volunteers will be wearing gloves when interacting with donors, and social distancing will be practiced when possible.”

“We are super excited to have several more student volunteers join our team to serve each and every donor,” Peed added. “We want to ensure that every person who comes to give blood knows just how valuable their donation is.”

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Habitat contest: What does home mean to elementary students?

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County is starting a new partnership with the school system, one director Chris Carpenter will continue for a long time. Students in the third, fourth and fifth grades in the four elementary schools will be entering a “Meaning of Home Contest” writing contest. Teachers for the grades will be teaching a lesson plan about various topics including volunteerism within the community and giving back along with what Habitat for Humanity is and does. Once the lesson is over students will write about what a home is to them, which will be turned it just before Thanksgiving.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Veterans Day events set

LAURINBURG — With Veteran’s Day just hours away, Scotland County residents may be looking for events to attend and to show support for the men and women who have served their country. Though there may not be many options, there are still some events that residents can attend. On Thursday,...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Gravestone relocation is planned

LAURINBURG — A trio of giant, more than 200-year-old oak trees now threaten numerous gravestones at the old Stewartsville Cemetery, and the association overseeing the grounds is ready to do something about it. Bill Caudill, who has ancestors buried in the cemetery, spoke to the Rotary Club on Tuesday to...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas comes to downtown

City of Laurinburg Public Works crews worked to assemble the Christmas Tree that will sit in the Laurinburg art garden at the corner of Church and Main Street throughout the holidays. The workers looked to be almost finished putting it together around 12:30 p.m. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Health now vaccinating children

LAURINBURG — Since Dec. 15, 2020, the Scotland Health team has successfully administered Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to its staff and throughout the local communities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC’s Advisory Committee announced Tuesday that the Pfizer vaccine is now authorized for children 5 to 11 years of age.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

URGENT from the health department

Scotland County Health Department’s Vaccine Incentive Card Program as of today, has been put on hold. We expect to resume the distribution of incentive cards on or shortly after November 22nd, 2021. We will be posting this information via social media and through mass emails and press release at this time and will also notify the community once we begin distribution of the incentive cards as well.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Volunteers#The American Red Cross#Search Blood Program#Redcrossblood Org#Walk Ins
Laurinburg Exchange

Cox returns to Scotland Physicians Network

LAURINBURG – Access to primary care is increasing with the addition of Physician Assistant Mike Cox, who will rejoin the teams at Harris Family Practice and Maxton Family Practice effective Thursday. Cox received his undergraduate degree at Western Carolina University and is a graduate of New York Institute of Technology...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Bonus coming to child nutrition staff in 2022

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools Child Nutrition staff will be seeing a bonus in 2022. During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Richard Jacobs Director of Child Nutrition spoke to the board about the incentive, which will help retain and recruit child nutrition staff. “We have our ESSER2 School Nutrition...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Tickets almost gone for Oyster Roast

LAURINBURG — Very few tickets are left for Saturay’s Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell event. The annual Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce oyster roast will open the doors of the St. Andrews Equestrian Center at 5 p.m. for dining. According to Executive Director Chris English, things...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold virtual candlelight memorial

LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row, Scotland Regional Hospice will hold its annual candlelight memorial service virtually rather than in its typical in-person format. The service, which will be streamed on the organization’s website and Facebook page on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., will honor and remember those lives that have been lost over the last year.
LAURINBURG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Scotland
Laurinburg Exchange

Your chance to get free food

To the readers of The Laurinburg Exchange: Here is your chance. No, not to just get free food. Despite what the headline here might imply, the food is merely an incentive to do something that could have a far larger impact. Besides, receiving free food has been common over the past 18 months, with organizations like Church Community Services and churches like Bright Hopewell giving boxes of food to those in need because of COVID.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Habitat to provide free lunch to veterans

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Habitat For Humanity Restore will be honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, by giving out free chili beans. “We have been doing this type of event every year since I started here in 2016. Last year we served hot dogs,” said Executive Director Chris Carpenter. “It is just a way for us to show them that we support and appreciate their service to our country.”
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

First dirt is turned on new community center

LAUREL HILL — Scotland County government officials joined together on Friday to “move some dirt” and officially kick off the process to start building the new Laurel Hill Community Center. In January 2020, Laurel Hill residents banded together and attended a Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak on...
LAUREL HILL, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

IMPORTANT TOOL

LAURINBURG — After years of trying to get the program back up and running, Scotland Crimestoppers is officially active in the community. The anonymous tip line went live Monday and local law enforcement hopes it will be the key to putting some criminals behind bars. The Scotland Crimestoppers originally began...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Health Clinic to receive $150,000 from county

LAURINBURG — Scotland Community Health Clinic Executive Director Ginger Cousins pleaded with the board of commissioners for financial assistance for the clinic during Monday’s meeting. Cousins asked the board to allocate $150,000 to help finish out the 2021-22 fiscal year and the board unanimously voted in favor of the request.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Crimestoppers should be a valuable tool

It’s been a long and winding road, but Scotland County finally has Crimestoppers up and running. After many starts and stops thanks to a quirky telephone number, the program officially kicked off on Monday after being absent for the better part of a decade. We will start by applauding the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Tickets still available for Chamber oyster roast

LAURINBURG — There are still tickets available for the Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Chamber on the Half Shell Oyster Roast.”. The all-you-can-eat event features oysters, shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, fixings along with soda and water. There will also be a cash bar for beer and wine. St....
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy