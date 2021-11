The Diá de Muertos 2021 celebration has arrived for Pokémon Go. With it, several Pokémon are appearing for an exclusive time during the event. You’ll be able to encounter them in the wild and explore your neighborhoods throughout your local area. From November 1 to 2, there’s also a Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge you can complete during the event. If you do, you’ll earn an incense, a Poffin to feed to your favorite buddy Pokémon, and a Shedinja encounter, a rare Pokémon that generally doesn’t appear outside of special events. Here’s what you need to know to complete the Diá de Muertos Collection Challenge and all the Pokémon you need to catch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO