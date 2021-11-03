Lorde Shares New Music Video, Promises Deluxe LP and New Songs

New Zealand-born pop star Lorde shared a not-so-easy-to-watch music video for her song, “Fallen Fruit,” from her 2021 album, Solar Power.

The video pulls no punches when demonstrating the precariousness of life and the danger of pollution and the economy’s waste.

In addition to sharing the video, Lorde announced that she will release a deluxe version of Solar Power, originally released in August, on November 5. The deluxe LP will also feature two new unreleased bonus tracks, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”

The new “Fallen Fruit” video is a companion to her previous “Solar Power” video.

“‘In the ‘Solar Power’ video, you were introduced to the island as a lush paradise— glistening water, blue skies, not a grain of sand out of place (barring that pesky beach trash), Lorde said in a statement. “Cut to: humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty. There’ll always be another pristine place to start again, right? The gardens that were once lush and fruitful are now on fire. The fishing boats are busted up and overturned. All that’s left of the peaches are their pits. Amid all that, my character makes a choice.”