Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has become the first mainstream bank in Australia to offer crypto services, following prolonged hesitation from the industry. To offer these services, CBA has partnered with American crypto exchange Gemini and blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The partnerships have enabled the bank to design a crypto exchange and custody service that will allow its customers the ability to buy, sell and hold up to ten selected crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin through its CommBank app. The bank added that the pilot would begin in a few weeks, and it intends to progressively roll out more features in 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO