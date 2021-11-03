Young Launches Digital Archive Of Rare & Unreleased Material Including The xx Concert Documentary

UNDEROATH will perform its new album, "Voyeurist", in its entirety via the "Digital Ghost" cinematic concert on December 3, in partnership with Moment House. The "Digital Ghost" event will continue to push further down the path the band blazed in the digital performance space last year with its groundbreaking "Observatory" event. "Observatory" was considered a major reference point in the evolution of livestreaming with its influence apparent in digital concerts from major artists thereafter. It was praised by everyone from Revolver and Loudwire to Forbes and CNBC for the unique way it treated fans to a raw and visceral experience with the hits they longed to see played live while being robbed of concerts during the pandemic. In addition to the enjoyment it brought fans during a difficult time, it reached a level of success where the band was able to replace the tour income they would have otherwise lost in 2020 and keep a team of over 20 live music professionals employed for a month while the industry was struggling to provide jobs.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO