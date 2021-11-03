CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Micro-premature baby beating odds at hospital in Fort Pierce, Fla.

By DENISE SAWYER
nbc25news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Navaeh, who was born weighing a little over one pound, has reached a milestone most babies with her condition seldom live to see. As a micro-premature baby, she is being treated in the only Level III NICU on Florida's Treasure Coast. "We knew from...

Related
brproud.com

Hospital delivers ‘world’s most premature infant to survive’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — A baby born in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has been officially named the world’s most premature infant to survive by Guinness World Records. Michelle Butler went into labor at only 21 weeks and one day gestation. She was admitted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Killeen Daily Herald

Premature Fort Hood baby girl “still fighting,” parents say

A Fort Hood soldier and her spouse said they are grateful for the outpouring of community support they received following the recent premature birth of their daughter at a mere 22 weeks and 1.5 pounds. The couple said they continue to seek answers as to why multiple warnings to Fort...
FORT HOOD, TX
cbs12.com

Hospital ICU in Fort Pierce remains at capacity for record number of months

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Within the intensive care unit at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, there are lines of hospital beds that are mostly occupied by unvaccinated patients who are seeking critical care; and despite aggressive medical treatment, in some cases, the outcome is fatal. “People just don’t understand the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
UPI News

Most premature baby to survive was born nearly 19 weeks early

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Alabama boy born nearly 19 weeks before his due date has been dubbed the world's most premature baby to survive by Guinness World Records. Michelle "Chelly" Butler said her son, Curtis Zy-Keith Means, had been due to be born Nov. 11, 2020, but was delivered at the gestational age of 21 weeks, 1 day on July 5, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Alabama boy certified as world's most premature baby

A US boy born at 21 weeks and a day weighing under a pound has been certified as the world's most premature baby to survive. Curtis Means was delivered in Birmingham, Alabama, last year weighing just 420g (14.8 ounces). Guinness World Records confirmed that Curtis, who is now thriving at...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BET

Alabama Baby Makes History As The Most Premature Infant To Survive

A baby born in Birmingham, Alabama has made history. According to the Associated Press, Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks, 132 days premature, on July 5, 2020. He also had a twin, C’Asya, who passed away the next day. Means weighed only 14.8 ounces but he is now 16 months old and healthy. The Guinness World Records has given Means the record of the youngest premature infant to survive.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Killeen Daily Herald

Military family seeks justice following baby’s premature birth

A Fort Hood soldier and her spouse say their baby was born 18 weeks premature, and Fort Hood leadership is partially to blame after multiple warnings during the soldier’s pregnancy went unheard. Fort Hood Spc. Neshia Bivens, 29, of the 49th Transportation Battalion, and her husband, Darrion, 34, have two...
FORT HOOD, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID takes life of nine-day-old premature baby

Katie Leeming, a 22-year-old who lives in Kirkham, chose not to get vaccinated against COVID during her pregnancy. Her decision was based on the belief that there was ‘not enough research done into the impact of the vaccine during pregnancy.’. Premature birth. Unfortunately, her seemingly smooth pregnancy suddenly plunged into...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Born at 21 Weeks, This Boy Just Became the World's Most Premature Baby

Michelle Butler's pregnancy was progressing smoothly until July 4, 2020, when she had to be rushed to a local hospital after she went into labor in mid-pregnancy. The next day, she delivered twins after just 21 weeks and one day of gestation, and the hope for their survival was slim. The baby girl passed away a day later, but the baby boy, Curtis, has gone on to become a Guinness World Record holder and he is just over one year old.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
