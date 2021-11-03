Magellan Midstream earns $236M for quarter

Audiences are slowly but surely returning to cinemas. That’s the takeaway from AMC Entertainment’s most recent quarterly earnings report, which saw the world’s largest exhibitor post $755.6 million in revenue, a major increase from the $119.5 million in revenue that it reported in the same period in 2020. Losses for the three month period ending in September also shrunk, falling to $224.2 million, or 44 cents per share, compared to the $905.8 million, or $8.41 per share, that the company hemorrhaged in the year-ago quarter. That came at a time when COVID-19 was raging, vaccines were not available and most major studios had opted not to put any movies in theaters. This quarter was helped by the return of blockbuster films such as Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi,” which helped the box office slowly rebound even if it still falls short of pre-pandemic levels.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO