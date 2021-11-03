CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magellan Midstream earns $236M for quarter

By Associated Press
Journal Record
 8 days ago

TULSA – Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $236.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Tulsa-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...

journalrecord.com

etftrends.com

Weathering the Inflationary Storm With Midstream Investment

The Fed has announced the beginning of its tapering of bond purchases, 30-year record inflation was recorded for last month, and markets are beginning to build in at least two interest rate increases by the central bank next year to combat inflation. Markets are wobbling, and investors are seeking inflationary hedges as supply chain woes continue; Roxanna Islam, CFA for Alerian, makes the case that one place to look for income in the midst of historic inflation is the midstream market and MLP investment.
Journal Record

Matrix Service reports 1Q results

TULSA – Matrix Service Co. on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Tulsa-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share. The energy services company posted revenue of...
Journal Record

Targa reports 3Q net of $182 million

HOUSTON – Targa Resources Corp. reported third-quarter 2021 net income of $182.2 million, compared to net income of $69.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $505.9 million for the quarter, compared to $419.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Journal Record

IBC reports earnings for quarter

LAREDO, Texas – International Bancshares Corp. reported net income for the three months that ended Sept. 30 of $54.6 million, or 86 cents diluted earnings per common share. That compared to $42.7 million, or 67 cents per common share, for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 27.9% in net income.
DailyFx

Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis, Earnings – Talking Points. DoorDash announces buyout deal of Wolt Enterprises. Aurora Cannabis misses revenue estimate for Q1, 2022. Coinbase – the high flying cryptocurrency exchange – reported third-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company saw Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 on $1.31 billion in revenue. That missed analysts’ expectations of $1.68 EPS on $1.57 billion revenue. The stock price fell in after-hours trading by as much as 12% on the disappointing figures despite upbeat user base growth. This comes after prices hit a fresh multi-month high earlier this week as Bitcoin prices soared.
Zacks.com

Magellan (MGLN) Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Elevated Costs

MGLN - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents per share, which declined 62.5% year over year due to escalating expenses. The company’s revenues of $1.3 billion climbed 7.2% year over year in the quarter under review on the back of net new business growth in the Healthcare segment. However, the upside was partly offset due to the non-renewal of Magellan Rx’s Individual Part D Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) on Jan 1, 2021 resulting in a slight decline in the company’s Pharmacy Management segment.
Entrepreneur

DCP Midstream (DCP) Stock Slips 4.8% Since Q3 Earnings Miss

DCP Midstream, LP DCP declined 4.8% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Nov 2. The lower-than-expected results were owing to a decline in NGL pipelines throughput volumes. The negatives were partially offset by increased wellhead volumes in the North. The partnership reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 18 cents per...
wmleader.com

AMC Quarterly Earnings Beat Projections

Audiences are slowly but surely returning to cinemas. That’s the takeaway from AMC Entertainment’s most recent quarterly earnings report, which saw the world’s largest exhibitor post $755.6 million in revenue, a major increase from the $119.5 million in revenue that it reported in the same period in 2020. Losses for the three month period ending in September also shrunk, falling to $224.2 million, or 44 cents per share, compared to the $905.8 million, or $8.41 per share, that the company hemorrhaged in the year-ago quarter. That came at a time when COVID-19 was raging, vaccines were not available and most major studios had opted not to put any movies in theaters. This quarter was helped by the return of blockbuster films such as Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi,” which helped the box office slowly rebound even if it still falls short of pre-pandemic levels.
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 releases third-quarter earnings

Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the security awareness training, reported results for the third quarter. “Our third-quarter results exceeded our expectations with record annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $262.2 million and total customers of more than 44,000. We continue to scale the business with more than 40% revenue and ARR growth while generating strong free cash flow margins of 28%,” said Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and CEO of KnowBe4. Cash flow from operations was $19.9 million. The earnings release follows the firm's recent announcement that it would acquire SecurityAdvisor in an $80 million deal, which officially closed on Nov. 1.
smarteranalyst.com

Devon Books Quarterly Earnings Beat, Boosts Dividend

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) has reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 earnings. The company has also increased its fixed-plus-variable dividend. The Oklahoma-based energy company posted adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share, which surpassed the Street’s estimate of $0.93 per share. Devon had reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year.
etftrends.com

Can Midstream/MLPs Be a Green Investment?

Many probably underappreciate the role that traditional oil and gas companies have in addressing climate problems and providing solutions. For the foreseeable future, natural gas and natural gas liquids are going to have an important role to play in reducing global emissions as a replacement for dirtier fuels. Midstream companies...
