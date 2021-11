PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for your help in identifying suspects accused of breaking into a commercial building. Detective state that on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 5:22 a.m., 26th District police responded to a commercial burglary. The police met with the maintenance worker who stated he came into the building located on the 4xx block of Memphis Street to perform work when he noticed the recreation room had a substance spilled onto the floor. When he walked into the mailroom he noticed multiple packages have been torn open and items missing from inside. When the maintenance worker went to check the front door of the building and noticed several pry marks on the metal framing of the door.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO