In Pictures: Protesters channel Nessie and the Queen for Cop26 stunts
The oil industry, poverty and indigenous rights were highlighted in the latest protests staged in Glasgow to coincide with the Cop26 climate conference being held in the city.
The oil industry, poverty and indigenous rights were highlighted in the latest protests staged in Glasgow to coincide with the Cop26 climate conference being held in the city.
A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.https://www.newschainonline.com
Comments / 0