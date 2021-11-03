CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Gardeners to meet on houseplant care

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
 7 days ago
Photo Provided Vermilion County Master Gardeners will discuss houseplants and share advice based on horticulture research and their personal experience at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 18 at the Danville Library. They will also demonstrate how to propagate an African Violet and provide samples for attendees to take home.

DANVILLE — As the leaves fall and we prepare to spend more time in our homes, many of us take a closer look at the houseplants that may have experienced some neglect during the warmer months.

Chosen to provide a bit of nature in our homes, house plants may need some care to look their best as we head into winter. This is also a good time to add a holiday cactus, flowering plant or succulent that will liven up our indoor living spaces.

Studies show plants can help remove toxins from air, alleviate depression and improve our mood. Pre-Covid, Americans were already increasing the number of plants they owned. During the pandemic that number skyrocketed. With so many people purchasing houseplants, there are bound to be some casualties landing in the compost pile however with proper attention many of these plants can provide many years of enjoyment.

Indoor plants face many of the same issues as their outdoor counterparts; location, soil, water, light, pest and disease management and even pruning might come into play. Choosing what to grow is also key as some plants are more forgiving of our mistakes and require less care.

Master Gardeners are known for their love of plants both inside and out. Understanding what a plant needs to thrive and how to spot issues before a plant is ready for the compost bin is part of their training.

There is no charge to attend the event; however, the Master Gardeners ask that attendees please register so we have adequate handouts and supplies. Register online at the University of Illinois Extension website https://go.illinois.edu/HouseplantswithVermilionCountyMGs or by calling University of IL Extension Office in Vermilion County 217-442-8615.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact the Vermilion County office at 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

