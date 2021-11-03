CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Santo: Search Continues for Missing Student Following Multiple Arrests After Rival Football Game

By Leigh Egan
 7 days ago
Police continue to search for a missing teen who vanished after visiting the Michigan State University campus, following a football game that led to multiple arrests.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, 18-year-old Brendan Santo went to the university on Friday and never returned home. Police said Santo is not a student at MSU but has friends who attend. He was last seen a little before midnight Friday leaving Yakely Hall.

According to ABC 12, MSU’s football team played against the University of Michigan on the night after Santo disappeared. After receiving over 300 calls to the police, authorities arrested five people and gave out 20 citations.

Police said Michigan State’s 37 to 33 victory ended in “unlawful behaviors,” with incidents such as a vehicle being overturned and trashed in an alley.

According to The Detroit Free News, police found Santo’s car after blocking off a portion of a parking lot near the Red Cedar River, which was where he parked it Friday.

“It is possible he intended to walk approximately a half-mile” near the Brody complex, MSU police said. “Brendan was last seen walking on campus and there is no indication he left the East Lansing area.”

Santo is currently a student at Grand Valley State, according to police, but he hasn’t been seen returning to the school.

“We are asking anybody who had contact with Brendan Santo on Friday, October 29th to contact us if our investigators have not yet spoken to them,” MSU PD Public Information Officer Inspector Chris Rozman said. “We are encouraging anybody who may have any information at all related to Brendan Santo to call or email us and speak with one of our investigators.”

On Monday, dive teams searched sections of the Red Cedar River, which is near Yakeley Hall.

“The investigation has included interviewing everyone who last had contact or spoke with Brendan, a review of surveillance cameras, and advanced techniques such as reviewing cellular, smartphone, and GPS data,” MSU police said.

“Our social media posts have reached over 300,000 people. We encourage the public to help by continuing to share information broadly. MSU Police and Public Safety investigators will continue to utilize available resources and follow-up on all related leads.”

Santo stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey joggers, a black t-shirt, and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Santo’s whereabouts should contact 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or email tips@police.msu.edu.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast.

[Featured Photo: Brendan Santo/Police Handout]

