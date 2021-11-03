Photos: Homes needed for 7 Husky puppies abandoned on freeway

SAN DIEGO — Seven Husky puppies found abandoned in a box by a San Diego freeway will soon be available for adoption at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said a passerby stopped to look inside the box and found the Siberian Husky mix puppies inside. Believed to be 8 weeks old, they were taken to a county shelter before transfer to the Humane Society in Encinitas.

The six females and one male arrived three days before Halloween, leading staff to name them after characters in Tim Burton movies. Jack Skellington and his sisters, Coraline, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Sally, Pumpkin and Ghost, are in foster care until they are ready for adoption in about two weeks.

The puppies underwent medical and behavioral evaluations and each will be spayed or neutered before adoption. All vaccinations will be up to date and they’ll go to their new homes with registered microchips.

Van Zante shared a message to dog and cat owners after the puppies were found abandoned along the freeway.

“There are lots of options for people with puppies or kittens that they’re unable to care for. There are a dozen animal shelters and about 200 rescues in San Diego County,” he said. “If you have a litter that you cannot, or do not, want to keep, leaving innocent puppies or kittens in a box beside a freeway should never be an option.”

The adoption fee at RCHS is $195 for puppies 6 months and younger with a $50 refundable training deposit. Adopters who return with a puppy training certificate can get their $50 back or donate it for a tax write-off.

Located at 389 Requeza Street, the shelter is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Monday and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone with questions can call 760-753-6413 or visit www.sdpets.org .

