Photos: Homes needed for 7 Husky puppies abandoned on freeway

By Brittney Donovan
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Seven Husky puppies found abandoned in a box by a San Diego freeway will soon be available for adoption at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

RCHS spokesman John Van Zante said a passerby stopped to look inside the box and found the Siberian Husky mix puppies inside. Believed to be 8 weeks old, they were taken to a county shelter before transfer to the Humane Society in Encinitas.

The six females and one male arrived three days before Halloween, leading staff to name them after characters in Tim Burton movies. Jack Skellington and his sisters, Coraline, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Sally, Pumpkin and Ghost, are in foster care until they are ready for adoption in about two weeks.

The puppies underwent medical and behavioral evaluations and each will be spayed or neutered before adoption. All vaccinations will be up to date and they’ll go to their new homes with registered microchips.

Van Zante shared a message to dog and cat owners after the puppies were found abandoned along the freeway.

“There are lots of options for people with puppies or kittens that they’re unable to care for. There are a dozen animal shelters and about 200 rescues in San Diego County,” he said. “If you have a litter that you cannot, or do not, want to keep, leaving innocent puppies or kittens in a box beside a freeway should never be an option.”

The adoption fee at RCHS is $195 for puppies 6 months and younger with a $50 refundable training deposit. Adopters who return with a puppy training certificate can get their $50 back or donate it for a tax write-off.

Located at 389 Requeza Street, the shelter is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Monday and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone with questions can call 760-753-6413 or visit www.sdpets.org .

    Oogie-Boogie (Rancho Coastal Humane Society)
    (Rancho Coastal Humane Society)
    Coraline (Rancho Coastal Humane Society)
    Rancho Coastal Humane Society
    Rancho Coastal Humane Society
    Sally (Rancho Coastal Humane Society)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 35

Debbie Toth Slusher
7d ago

I truly truly truly have been praying for a husky hopefully it’s not too much money I’m a senior citizen and Social Security so I can’t afford a lot but what I can afford is more love than that little puppy can imagine please let me know usually when I text these things I never get an answer so please please let me know I would like the black-and-white one at fault possible if not I’ll take a different one I just love huskies I love the personalities so if you’d let me know I would really appreciate it thank you so much and Lord bless

Reply(3)
9
Linda H.
6d ago

I have had m/F samoyeds, M/F macaques, and currently have very gentle wolf-huskies, male and female. I am wanting to rescue the female they have. She will get along well with both Huskies and my German shepherd. They are such loves. I have 2 acres where they run. They have all the very healthy food they can eat and a 4 foot diameter horse trough always full of cool water, especially in the summer. They are happy and healthy, but sadly, they are 10 years old, all of them. Time has flown by. I think a pup would great for them, and me. I am very familiar with cold weather dogs and their personalities.

Reply
3
maria
7d ago

They're so adorable love them all and I hope you can give one to Debbie Toth Slusher my heart goes out to her

Reply
4
 

