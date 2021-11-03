CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele to perform one-off televised show at London Palladium for An Audience With

By Tina Campbell
 7 days ago
Adele will star in a one-off show to mark the release of her upcoming album, ITV have confirmed.

An Audience With Adele will see the singer-songwriter, 33, take to the stage at the London Palladium in front of a specially invited audience.

In addition to performing latest smash hit single Easy on Me, the London-born star will sing tracks off of her new record as well as some of her classic hits.

New album 30 is multi-million selling Adele’s fourth musical offering and will be released on November 19.

It marks her first new album in six years following 2015’s 25.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, said in a statement: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

No air date has yet been given.

