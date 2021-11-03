CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ father calls for the ‘immediate termination’ of her 13-year conservatorship

By Tina Campbell
 7 days ago
Britney Spears’ father has called for the “immediate termination” of the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

According to new court documents, Jamie Spears, who has served as the 39-year-old Toxic singer’s conservator since it first began, has “no interest in the conservatorship continuing”.

A statement from his attorney, Alex Weingarten read: “Britney’s recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the conservatorship is contrary to her desires.

“Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing.”

It continued: “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her.

“For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship.”

Britney made a series of claims against her father in a dramatic court testimony in June, including that she was unable to make major personal or financial decisions without his say-so.

She also alleged that he forced her to take medication against her will, forced her to perform and punished her if she failed to do so.

Jamie Spears has denied any wrong-doing against his daughter.

