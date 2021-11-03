Sumptuous Paintings that Fetishise Everyday Italian Life

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine. “The Womb [2019] by Tala Madani is a very short piece of video art – 3 minutes, 26 seconds. I first saw it at Madani’s mind-blowing show Shit Moms, at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles in the fall of 2019, when we had no idea of the 2020 awaiting us around the bend. Even then, I had the strong feeling that The Womb was a necessary – urgent, even – preparation: for the foetus, most obviously, who here gets a crash course on the history of the world, with all its absurdity, technology and violence – but also for the mother, who houses the projection, and the viewer, who is made aware of her own entrapment in the nightmare of history. Like much of Madani’s work, the triumph of The Womb lies in its tone – it is alarming, funny, profound and cathartic all at once. I’ve thought of it often over the past year, as its jaunty, morbid and dauntless vision has heartened me at moments when I felt most gripped by a ‘I can’t go on/I’ll go on’ state, which was, let’s be honest, nearly constant.”

