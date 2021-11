MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced on Wednesday that he won’t be seeking a second term in June 2022. In a Facebook post, Axtell said that the decision was made after “deep reflection” over the last few months. “I trust my instincts. I believe in the women and men of the SPPD. And I know that it’s time to move on to serve my community in another manner,” Axtell said. Axtell said “this isn’t goodbye” and much work still needs to be done. In an interview with WCCO-TV earlier in October, Axtell addressed crime in the city, including the mass...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO