You know it’s a wild week when Elder Scrolls Online DLC gets pushed to the bottom: That’s because Final Fantasy XIV delayed Endwalker another two weeks, and Activision-Blizzard‘s bad-news quarterly financial report to provoke a major stock drop. With all that drama, you might never have even noticed that Gamigo is losing ArcheAge to Kakao while teasing a new MMO, WoW tried to convince everyone that this time will be different, CSE pushed Final Stand Ragnarok to Steam, and New World scrambled to repair its exploits and communication, plus we got our hands on Lost Ark, currently in closed beta.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO