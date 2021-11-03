“Making a Difference” with Marsh Naidoo from Raising Kellan, Inc.

I am currently a student at Mitchell College, and I just thought it was the best time to talk about deforestation not just in our community, but in the world. Currently forests cover roughly 30% of the earth land. One and a half acres of forest areas are cut down every second. If the current rate of deforestation continues, it will take less than 100 years to destroy all the rainforests on the earth. Some solutions that could help the cause is to reduce consumption of paper, purchase from sustainable, forest-friendly companies and just as simple as educating others. Activist groups, like the Rainforest Action Network, Amazon Watch, and Greenpeace, are publicists and sponsors of rainforest preservation. If we could get the community of New London and even the whole entire state of Connecticut behind this, we could make a difference together.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO