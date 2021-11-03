CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Lyft driver shot multiple times after being forced to crawl into woods

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kaitlin Howell, Thao Ta
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZARJ_0clK4lJe00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man has been arrested and charged after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot in Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon.

Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger, who was later identified as Dontarius McGee, at an apartment complex in Byram, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department.

Littrell drove McGee to another apartment complex in Jackson, about 10 miles away.

Off-duty cop fatally shoots another officer, sources say

Hearn said McGee pulled a gun on Littrell and made her get in the back seat. He then drove them to a wooded area and made the driver crawl into the woods, where she was shot multiple times. News outlets also report that her car was stolen.

Littrell was able to run to a nearby apartment complex for help, according to Hearn. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. News outlets reported that she underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Hearn said McGee was arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
City
Byram, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking
YourCentralValley.com

1-year-old dies after receiving ‘non-accidental’ injuries at Visalia daycare, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A one-year-old girl has died from ‘nonaccidental injuries’ she received at a daycare facility last week, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called out to the Imagination Playhouse daycare near Sunnyside Avenue and Fulgham Street after it was reported that a one-year-old child had […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies surprise Fresno County boy with bike for his 7th birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office surprised an elementary school student in Del Rey for his birthday. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies celebrated Del Rey Elementary student Joseph Mejia’s 7th birthday by gifting him a new bicycle and some toys. Although the Sheriff’s Office says Mejia’s family had previous encounters […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County DA’s Office puts a hold on charging Amanda Taylor, Visalia PD says she’s the only suspect

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says they will not file charges against Amanda Taylor at this time. Taylor is the Visalia woman who was arrested after a one-year-old child allegedly suffered injuries while in her care and later died. Officials from the Visalia Police Department say there are still […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters work to contain fire at Fresno auto shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out at an auto shop in Fresno on Wednesday night, according to Fresno fire officials. The Fresno Fire Department says the fire started around 10:00 p.m. at an auto shop near Blackstone and Escalon avenues. Officials say the fire was reported through […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno police chief announces nearly 200 arrests, department on track to seize 2000 illegal firearms in 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As questions swirl about resident safety due to a surge in violent crime in Fresno over the past two years, Fresno’s top cop said nearly 200 dangerous criminals are off the streets. Operation Safe Neighborhoods ran from November 1-7 and was a joint partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Funeral service details announced for Fresno County correctional officer who died of COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Details have been released about a funeral service that will be held in honor of a Fresno County correctional officer who passed away from COVID-19. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that a funeral service for Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz will be held on Monday, November 16, at […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy