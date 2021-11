Bam Adebayo played through the pain of his left knee bruise in Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, but the injury will prevent him from playing Saturday. The Miami Heat’s starting center, who was on the court going through his pre-game workout about two hours before tip-off, was ruled out of Saturday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Heat has two days off before resuming its schedule, Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, to close its short two-game trip.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO