Fewer students are choosing to pursue higher education during the pandemic with a historic drop in registered college students that has continued into the current school term. The numbers nationwide build on a similar decline back in the spring and the initial pandemic erosion in 2020. The current numbers reflect a loss of another half a million undergraduate students this fall — a big hit for California, which has the largest system of higher education in the country.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO