COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children begins this week

 7 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday health care providers and others will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-old children this week, now that the Pfizer coronavirus shot has received federal approval. The vaccine will arrive in waves this week and that Minnesota...

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
Gov. Murphy Says 9,000 Children Ages 5-11 In New Jersey Receive 1st Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said as of Monday morning, 9,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the state have received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The update was seen live on CBSN Philly this afternoon. Murphy said the more school children get vaccinated, the sooner the state can lift the school mask mandate. “When I look back on our announcement over the summer that our schools would begin the academic year with a masking requirement in place — by the way a requirement that gave none of us any joy — one of the reasons was that our youngest students were not yet eligible for vaccinations. Well, now they are,” Murphy said Monday. “With each child who gets vaccinated and enters a classroom with an educator who was vaccinated and sits among their peers who are vaccinated, the closer we get to being able to lift this requirement.” There’s no word yet on what benchmarks New Jersey will use to lift the school mask mandate. Across the bridge, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the commonwealth will allow schools to set its masks rules in January.
Broward Begins On-Campus COVID Vaccinations At Select Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available at a dozen Broward schools a day after the School Board voted to make masks optional for all grades beginning November 20. With the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for younger children the school district, in partnership with the Department of Health, vaccinations are underway for children ages five and older. Click here to download the schedule for on-site vaccinations at Broward County Public Schools. Some parents told CBS4 they support the on-campus vaccinations. “I try to be as balanced as possible, but I am extremely pro-vaccination and I think it’s great,” parent David Levens....
Health director pleads with parents to get their kids vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the Governor versus local health agencies Wednesday as Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is preparing to sign legislation that could mean an end to most mask mandates in schools, but the Shelby County Health Director is firing back and pleading with parents to get their children vaccinated. The massive COVID-19 […]
Boston Parents Hope Vaccines Will Keep Kids In School

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11 are popping up across Boston and the state, as some parents rush to get their kids a first dose. “I feel so good,” said Liz Mahoney of Roslindale just outside a Boston Medical Center clinic where her son Collin got his first shot. “His birthday is in a few days, so this is the best birthday present ever,” she added. Others weren’t as lucky at the Roslindale clinic, trying to walk in but finding no remaining appointments. “There is kind of an anxiety of not knowing every day if she can stay...
Minnesota hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Some medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota after they were terminated for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The 20 plaintiffs, which include a doctor, registered nurses and other medical staff, filed their lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday alleging they were...
Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
COVID In MN: MDH Says Recent Numbers Among Highest This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday recent COVID-19 numbers “are among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021.” Health officials reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 34 more deaths, one of them an Isanti resident in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 819,239, which includes more than 8,600 reinfections. Since the pandemic began, 8,862 deaths have been attributed to the virus. COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota. Recent numbers are among the highest we've seen so far in 2021. Sadly, the pandemic is...
Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
Mayo's vaccine mandate costs farm family nursing income

WALTERS, Minnesota — The side income for a farm family is no longer due to the Mayo Clinic's vaccine mandate. Amanda Volsen and her husband, Eric, raise corn, soybeans, small grains and a herd of cattle on their sixth-generation family farm in Faribault County. The couple raises four children, all under the age of nine, on their farm.
Hospitals fill up as COVID cases surge in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospital occupancy rates in metropolitan Omaha are higher than at any point during the pandemic amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has health officials raising alarms. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska had the nation’s fifth-highest percentage increase in COVID cases last week, part of...
