NFL

Michael Thomas Announces Decision On 2021 Season

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
New Orleans Saints fans are waking up to the stunning news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas has suffered a setback in his leg injury recovery. And their morning got even worse following a statement from Thomas himself. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Thomas confirmed that he suffered a...

