Pirates face long odds of winning World Series in 2022; Dodgers marked as early favorites

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a 100-to-1 chance of winning the 2022 World Series, according to BetOnline.ag, and those aren’t the longest odds in baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the early favorites to win the world championship, at 5-to-1 odds, followed by the Houston Astros (13/2), New York Yankees (10/1), Atlanta Braves (11/1) and Chicago White Sox (12/1).

The Braves clinched the World Series championship with a 7-0 win over the Astros on Tuesday night, winning the series, 4-2.

The Kansas City Royals, like the Pirates, face 100-to-1 odds. Three teams are considered worse bets: The Texas Rangers (125/1) and Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles (both 150/1).

Tribune-Review

