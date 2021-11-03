CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Instant Impact: Ohio State basketball strikes again with Washington verbal

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann continues to be red hot on the recruiting trail. Holtmann scored the first piece of the puzzle for his 2023 recruiting class this morning by locking in a commitment from guard George Washington III from Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.). The 6-2,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kentucky officially announces 4-man fall signing class

Kentucky officially announced its 4-man fall signing class of 5-stars Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace, and Skyy Clark, all of whom signed National Letters of Intent with the school on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Sharpe, who was ranked as the consensus No. 1 overall...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

UW Hoops Adds Dynamic Pair On Signing Day

SEATTLE - Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins added two high school seniors to the Huskies’ future roster, signing 6-foot-7 forward Tyler Linhardt and 6-foot-2 guard Keyon Menifield, Jr. to letters of intent on Wednesday. “This group really fits the culture that we’ve re-established at UW,” Hopkins said. “They are...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Washington Basketball
Local
Washington College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Centerville, WA
State
Indiana State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Louisville, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Centerville, OH
247Sports

Oregon women's basketball inks four big-time 2022 prep recruits

The Oregon women's basketball program has hit gold again. On Wednesday, the Ducks finalized a four-player recruiting class that will rival any nationally. In fact, as of last month, no class nationally is considered better, according to ESPN. The Ducks received signed NLIs from five-stars Chance Gray (Hamilton, Ohio) and Grace VanSlooten (Ottawa, Ohio) and four-star prospects Jennah Isai (Surprise, Ari.) and Kennedy Basham (Phoenix).
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Three-star 2023 DB Jonathan Landry planning to check out schools

Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen 2023 cornerback Jonathan Landry has a trio of offers in. Landry holds offers from Utah State, Florida Atlantic and Virginia. But more schools could be joining the mix. Washington State, Washington, Colorado, Mississippi State, Cal, UCLA, Oregon and Notre Dame have all been in contact with Landry.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Stanford men's basketball signs two Top 150 recruits

The Stanford men's basketball team officially announced the signing of two committed recruits on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Cardinal added a pair of tall and lengthy wings known for their 3-point shooting: Oakland (Calif.) Southern California Academy 6-foot-7 and 4-Star small forward Jaylen Thompson and Coppell (Texas) High School 6-foot-6 and 3-Star shooting guard Ryan Agarwal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Top247 DL Christen Miller emotional about playing in the All-American Bowl

Early this year when Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Top247 defensive lineman Christen Miller got word he was being invited to the All-American Bowl, it was an emotional moment. “I had tears coming out of my eyes, I was crying a little bit,” the blue-chip recruit said. “I’ve been watching this since I was a kid. It’s a blessing.”
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
247Sports

The Best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Georgia week

The big win at Kentucky and the upcoming matchup with No. 1-ranked Georgia in Tennessee's first home game in nearly a month led to a busy night on "Vol Calls" on Wednesday night. Josh Heupel, the first-year head coach of the Vols, took several fan questions over the phone and in-person during his weekly radio call-in show, evidence of the excitement around the program at this late stage of the season. Tennessee moved to 5-4 with a thrilling 45-42 win against Kentucky in Lexington and now has the opportunity to score what would be a monumental upset of the invincible-looking Bulldogs, who have far and away been college football's most dominant team this season.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Assistant coach Q and A with Jason Washington

Mississippi State practiced Wednesday and selected assistant coaches were made available to the media after that workout. Following is the transcript with safeties coach Jason Washington:. Question: What stands out to you about Auburn’s offense?. Washington: First, of course, Bo Nix at quarterback. When he’s rolling, he’s a good ballplayer....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Unexpected Rutgers season-opener nets winning result

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers’ season opener did not play out how many expected. It took an overtime period to defeat a Lehigh team that was picked to finish last in the Patriot League this year. Nevertheless, the 73-70 triumph still counts the same as a 50-point win. “We didn't finish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LISTEN: The Mountaineers take Manhattan

A matchup of two teams that have been figuring it out since an 0-3 start to Big 12 play is on tap Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, as West Virginia visits Kansas State. The Mountaineers have won the last five games in this series and would be more confident if not for last week's debacle at home against Oklahoma State that followed back-to-back wins. The Wildcats have won their past three games, are finally healthy and have an unexpectedly potent offense. What will these teams do to win ... or lose ... the game? Who's the best quarterback in the Big 12? Can Deuce Vaughn dent the WVU defense? Will the Mountaineer offensive line protect Jarret Doege? Which team has the better export from Danville, Kentucky? All that and more is on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Shooting#Strikes Again#Nike#The Columbus Dispatch#Osu
247Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Mississippi State defeats North Alabama 75-49

The Mississippi State men's basketball team defeated North Alabama 75-49 Wednesday night in Humphrey Coliseum. Mississippi State was led in scoring by Garrison Brooks with 18 points. Also in double figures was Iverson Molinar with 13 points and true freshman Cam Carter with 11. Leading the Bulldogs in rebounds was Cameron Matthews with 14. He also led the team in assists with 4 and was tied for the lead in blocks with 2.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Gallery: Tae Davis signs with Louisville

Indianapolis Warren Central prospect Tae Davis made his future with Louisville official on Wednesday evening. The Indiana All-Star celebrated his signing with the Cardinals at a ceremony held at his school in front of family and friends. Cardinal Authority was also on hand and returned with this REPORT and photo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

Penn State slams home a win in Micah Shrewberry's debut: Takeaways

The moment seemed to hit Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry when he entered the Jordan Center media room for his press conference after the Nittany Lions beat Youngstown State (75-59) to open the 2021-22 season Wednesday night. Pulling a crumpled piece of paper from his pocket, he said, “Here's my first box score,” before setting it on the table and taking his chair.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

For Your Eyes Only: An inside look at Auburn athletics

How have Auburn players responded to last Saturday’s 20-3 loss to Texas A&M? Here is what I have been told:. --They were significantly more hurt and disappointed than they were after the loss to Georgia. They expected to go to Texas A&M and win. In retrospect, they believed they could have won if they had played at the top of their game.
NFL
247Sports

Tae Davis: It feels great to sign with Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS - Surrounded by a group of family, friends, teammates and coaches at Indianapolis Warren Central on Wednesday evening, longtime Louisville commit Tae Davis made his future with the Cardinals official by signing his Letter of Intent. “It feels great,” Davis told Cardinal Authority shortly after the signing day ceremony....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

247Sports

31K+
Followers
260K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy