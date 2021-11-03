Instant Impact: Ohio State basketball strikes again with Washington verbal

A matchup of two teams that have been figuring it out since an 0-3 start to Big 12 play is on tap Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, as West Virginia visits Kansas State. The Mountaineers have won the last five games in this series and would be more confident if not for last week's debacle at home against Oklahoma State that followed back-to-back wins. The Wildcats have won their past three games, are finally healthy and have an unexpectedly potent offense. What will these teams do to win ... or lose ... the game? Who's the best quarterback in the Big 12? Can Deuce Vaughn dent the WVU defense? Will the Mountaineer offensive line protect Jarret Doege? Which team has the better export from Danville, Kentucky? All that and more is on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

