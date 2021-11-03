Shipping scam ramps up as holiday shopping season nears

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You’ve heard the phrase, “Shop local.”
Many North Texans are heeding that advice in advance of the holiday shopping season.
Browsing the aisles, comparing prices, the art of in-person shopping appears to be back.
“I have seen a tremendous increase in people shopping local stores,” said Candace Williams, owner of The Toy Maven in North Dallas.
And that’s after a holiday season that was more Scrooge than Santa.
“Brick and mortar obviously suffered a lot during COVID-19: keeping people employed, keeping the doors open, because their sales were way down,” said financial advisor Dale McCarty.
The National Retail Federation said many households will...
Comments / 0