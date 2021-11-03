CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban One, Inc.

pulse2.com

Urban One Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) fell by over 30% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) fell by over 30% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a Bizjournals report that the results of a Richmond ballot measure for determining if Urban One can build a $600 million casino in the city were too close to call this morning.
RICHMOND, MI
insideradio.com

Third Quarter Radio Revenues Rise 35% At Urban One.

Third quarter earnings at Urban One returned to their pre-COVID 2019 levels as the African American media specialist saw revenue at its core radio business soar 35% year over year, excluding political. Total revenue jumped 21.3% to $111.5 million from $91.9 million one year ago. Revenues from Urban One’s radio unit were up 21.8% as billings grew in all of the company’s markets except for Philadelphia and Raleigh. When political ad dollars are factored out of the comparison, radio revenues were up 29.2% year-over-year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Urban One’s CEO is betting on a casino approval — but there may be a plan B if the measure fails

The $600 million casino-resort from the Silver Spring media company will go before voters on Tuesday. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GAMBLING
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly, Teladoc Health, and MercadoLibre Stocks Fell Sharply Today

Many high-growth tech stocks were down several percentage points or more on Wednesday. Inflation news spooked investors. All three of these companies reported strong revenue growth in Q3. What happened. Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), and e-commerce platform provider MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) were all...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why The Beauty Health Company Stock Dropped Today

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) took a dive today after it posted a solid third-quarter earnings report but announced the surprise resignation of its CEO Clint Carnell. The resignation comes shortly after the company went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). As a result, the stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Litecoin Popped More Than 13% Today

Among the numerous cryptocurrencies that have been surging of late, Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is certainly grabbing a lot of attention. On Wednesday, it rose by more than 13% at its high point, and is up approximately 25% over the past 48 hours alone. These sorts of moves aren't uncommon in the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrency Miner SOS Plummeted More Than 30% Today

Popular cryptocurrency mining company SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw some pretty terrifying turbulence today, closing down 30.8%. Shareholders appear to be issuing an SOS signal with this stock, sending shares toward their 52-week low. For a stock that was trading at $15.88 at its highs this year, the move below $1.50...
