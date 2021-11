Dusty Baker addressed the media after his Houston Astros evened up the World Series at 1 game apiece. Baker knew the importance this game held. Dusty was not the only one who saw the magnitude of this game. The players and the crowd knew it as well. Dusty acknowledged the effect of the Minute Maid Park roof being open. The open roof in the post-season is quite rare in Houston. The Astros started fast in this game. Their 2nd inning rally happened fast in the words of Baker. Similar to Brian Snitker, Dusty Baker made it clear he is not comfortable with a lead in this series.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO