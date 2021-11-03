CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europe Only Area Where COVID Cases Are Rising, 6 Percent Increase Recorded Last Week

By Erin Brady
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The World Health Organization reports that cases of COVID-19 across Europe have increased for the fifth consecutive...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

How Germany is beating COVID, and what America can learn

Germany is in a "much better position" than America to say "auf wiedersehen" to COVID-19, thanks to a series of basic, manageable measures helping mitigate Delta variant-associated risk, writes Yascha Mounk for The Atlantic. That said, U.S. officials could therefore try and learn a thing or two from their European counterparts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Africa#Russia#The Robert Koch Institute#The Associated Press#The Czech Health Ministry
MedicalXpress

Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone

Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday. Thomas Linden of the National Board of Health and Welfare, told Swedish public...
WORLD
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times Daily

WHO: Europe had most COVID-19 cases, deaths over last week

GENEVA (AP) — Europe stood out as the only major region worldwide to report an increase in both coronavirus cases and deaths over the last week, with double-digit percentage increases in each, the U.N. health agency said Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Winter Brings COVID Cases To Records Across Europe

The highest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic was reported in Germany with 33,949 new infections. Russia and Ukraine are also experiencing the highest numbers of cases. Daily coronavirus infections have been surging to a record level in Austria, increasing the likelihood of a lockdown for unvaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Worries: The WHO Is Concerned About Rising Cases In Europe

It’s been reported that the new covid 19 cases are on the rise in Europe. Check out the latest news about all this. WHO is concerned about growing covid cases in Europe. Just the other day, the WHO said that Europe is – once again — at the epicenter of COVID-19 cases and cited a “reliable projection” that said another 500,000 deaths by February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vindy.com

Wed. 8:30 a.m.: COVID-19 cases rise in Europe for 5th consecutive week

GENEVA (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases has risen in Europe for the fifth consecutive week, making it the only world region where COVID-19 is still increasing, the World Health Organization reported today. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said new cases jumped by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy