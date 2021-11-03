CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK homeowners brace for potential interest rate hike

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British homeowners and borrowers are bracing for a possible interest rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday, which would be the first among the world’s leading industrial nations since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Financial markets think the central bank is more likely...

