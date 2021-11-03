CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Official Confirms Iran Seized Oil Tanker, Says U.S. Military Just Monitored Incident

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago

A U.S. defense official has confirmed to Newsweek that Iranian forces seized an oil tanker in the Sea of Oman last week but said U.S. forces just observed the incident and did not confront the Revolutionary Guard.

The semiofficial Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting outlet first reported Wednesday that U.S. forces confiscated a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Sea of Oman and then transferred it to another tanker. Iran's Revolutionary Guard forces were said to have then carried out a helicopter landing on the second vessel, allowing them to take control and steer it back toward Iranian waters, thus avoiding U.S. warships and aircraft that then reportedly gave chase.

In an official release, the Revolutionary Guard confirmed the incident and said that the tanker reached the southern port of Bandar Abbas on October 25. It accused the U.S. of "piracy," as did Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji who praised the actions of Iranian forces.

The U.S. defense official, speaking to Newsweek on the condition of anonymity, presented a counternarrative of the event.

"We're refuting the Iranian claims that they prevented us from taking back this vessel," the official said. "Here's the bottom line: This occurred last week. U.S. naval forces in the Gulf of Oman observed Iranian naval forces seize this oil tanker."

The official described what on-scene U.S. forces had seen.

"There were over 10 Iranian fast boats that swarmed this thing," the official said. "There was a helicopter seen flying around, and, bottom line, our forces responded to monitor the situation."

The official said that the U.S. declined to release the incident's details last week "due to a number of sensitivities." The official added that "Iran is now spinning this against us, saying that they prevented us from taking back this vessel when it's very clear that our forces were simply there monitoring."

Footage later released by Iranian media appeared to show a tense scene with Iranian fast attack craft sailing between the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Sothys on one side and two U.S. Navy 5th Fleet Arleigh Burke–class destroyers, USS Michael Murphy and USS The Sullivans , on the other.

The U.S. defense official Newsweek spoke to confirmed that the tanker in question is currently in Iranian waters, and maritime trackers currently show the Sothys located in the vicinity of Bandar Abbas.

The U.S. has previously confiscated a number of tankers carrying Iranian oil to Venezuela, accusing them of violating U.S. sanctions that restrict the Islamic Republic from exporting its natural resources. These measures date back to former President Donald Trump 's 2018 abandonment of a nuclear deal forged three years earlier by his predecessor with Iran and China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.

President Joe Biden , who was vice president when the landmark accord was reached, has publicly set out to reenter it. But so far six rounds of negotiations have failed to establish enough common ground to do so, and unilateral U.S. sanctions remain in place.

Meanwhile, Iran has begun enriching uranium at levels beyond those set in the deal, although the country maintains it is not seeking to build a nuclear weapon.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the top diplomat of recently sworn-in administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, said Tehran's team would return to the Vienna talks this month after a monthslong pause during the Iranian election.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News in an interview that aired Sunday the Biden administration still felt "diplomacy is the best path forward for putting the nuclear program back in the box that had been in under the agreement," but warned U.S. officials "were also looking at, as necessary, other options" and would not rule out military action in comments reminiscent of his predecessor, Trump's former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

The following day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh responded by reiterating it was the U.S. that first left the deal, and dismissed "lackluster and hackneyed" remarks regarding other potential courses of action.

"Instead of slipping into the language and logic of hawks in the United States and falling into the trap of those who do all they can to preserve Trump's failed legacy," Khatibzadeh said, "the U.S. had better make an effort to create a new language and logic based on respecting the rights of nations."

Sanctions relief has been complicated by the Trump administration's decision to target Iranian oil companies not only with nuclear-related sanctions but terrorism ones stemming from the U.S. designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization in April 2019. Shortly afterward, Iran designated all U.S. forces in the region as terrorists.

Since then, a number of incidents involving oil tankers have occurred at sea, especially in the Gulf of Oman, where two sets of unclaimed attacks on international vessels were blamed by the U.S. on Iran, which has denied involvement.

In the summer of 2019, the U.K. confiscated an Iranian tanker as it transited the Strait of Gibraltar into the Mediterranean, accusing it of sending oil to European Union–blacklisted Syria. Two weeks later, the Revolutionary Guard seized a U.K.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, alleging it was sailing unsafely in the crucial oil chokepoint at the center of regional and international tensions.

The news of last week's incident in the Gulf of Oman comes just a day before the 42nd anniversary of the Iranian hostage crisis. Supporters of the Islamic Revolution that ousted the West-backed shah in 1979 held dozens of U.S. officials and staff at Washington's embassy in Tehran for 444 days.

The day is commemorated in Iran as the National Day of Protest Against Global Arrogance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aV6I6_0clJz4Ql00

Update 11/3/21, 11:56 a.m. ET: This story was updated with more information on the Sea of Oman incident and other background.

Comments / 234

Roger Biggerstaff
7d ago

Simple solution. First offense, blockade their ports. Nothing in/out. Second offense, destroy their petroleum refineries/port infrastructure. Third offense, destroy their oil wells, nuclear production facilities, pipelines, and mine their harbors.

Reply(47)
39
Samuel Palmer
7d ago

Yeah the US monitored the taking away of the tanker, that's pathetic, no wonder other countries don't fear or respect us. this administration needs to go,now China, Russia, North Korea and Iran will do whatever they want because we are full of chicken guts, we need to teach white kids to apologize for being white.

Reply(11)
40
Frederick Faust
6d ago

The details were not released until after the elections because they further prove the weak incompetence of Joe Biden and Democratic policy. That SHOULD BE THE REAL STORY!!!. Not mischief on the part of the Iranian mullahs which we all expect.

Reply(2)
18
Related
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Saudi-led coalition says troops redeploying in Yemen, not withdrawing

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Wednesday its troops were redeploying in line with its strategy to support Yemeni forces, but were not withdrawing. Yemeni security sources told Reuters the Saudi military had withdrawn from a major military base in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Tankers#Iranian#The Revolutionary Guard
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Opinion:More countries are taking Americans hostage. The U.S. is losing its ability to stop it.

For decades, being an American abroad carried unspoken protections in countries that either respected or feared the United States. But a shift in who is abducting U.S. nationals reflects a weakened regard for both the United States and the international system it operates in. New tools — and commitments from the White House — are needed to protect innocent people targeted as they live, work and travel overseas.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The U.S. Should Be Realistic About Missile Defense

China’s reported test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon has raised alarm about the vulnerability of the U.S. to missile attacks by nuclear-armed adversaries. The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s aim should be to keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
631K+
Followers
68K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy