Detroit, MI

Detroit Votes To Decriminalize Drugs Like Magic Mushrooms Amid Psychedelic Renaissance

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The latest move comes as scientists around the world investigate the potential therapeutic applications of such...

CBS Denver

Denver Panel On Psilocybin Mushrooms Releases Recommendations On Decriminalization

DENVER (CBS4) – A psilocybin mushroom police review panel in Denver recommends expanding the legal use of the drug. The panel studied the effects of decriminalizing mushrooms since Initiative 301 was passed by voters two years ago. (credit: CBS) Research indicates the mushrooms can have significant mental health benefits, particularly for PTSD and major depression. The panel believes public safety will not be affected by decriminalization. “It doesn’t seem, as our panel had unanimously agreed upon back in March, that decriminalizing psilocybin here hasn’t presented any significant public health or safety issue in the city,” said Kevin Matthews, a panel member. (credit: CBS) Among other recommendations is first responder training for incidents involving the drug and public education on safe usage.
DENVER, CO
Benzinga

Psyched: Detroit Decriminalizes Psychedelics, Compass To Study Psilocybin For PTSD, Filaments Gets First-Ever FDA Approval

Detroit is the latest to join the growing list of U.S. cities that have decriminalized psychedelic substances. The measure under which the Motor City will “decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants by adults,” received approximately 62% votes in favor and 38% against, reported Marijuana Moment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chronicle

Oregon’s Drug Decriminalization May Spread, Despite Unclear Results

Progressive lawmakers and civil rights groups want more states to follow Oregon’s recent example and drop criminal penalties for carrying small amounts of heroin, cocaine or other drugs, and to spend more money on addiction recovery services. They say substance use disorder should be treated as a disease, rather than as a crime.
OREGON STATE
Benzinga

Detroit Decriminalizes Psychedelics, Reducing Them To 'Lowest Law-Enforcement Priority'

Detroit is the latest to join the growing list of U.S. cities that have decriminalized psychedelic substances, according to preliminary voting results from Tuesday evening. The measure under which the Motor City would “decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults,” received 62% votes in favor and 38% against, from around 80% of precincts participating, reported Marijuana Moment.
DETROIT, MI
PBS NewsHour

Why the push to decriminalize psychedelics is growing in Michigan

Almost every April since 1972, the Hash Bash has been held on the Diag of the University of Michigan campus, a free speech event and smoke-in to promote the legalization of marijuana. The first Hash Bash took advantage of an unexpected moment when a Michigan Supreme Court ruling declared the law prohibiting marijuana unconstitutional, and supporters of activist John Sinclair, who was serving 10 years for two joints, celebrated while it was legal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Westword

Denver City Council Digs Into More Mushroom Decriminalization

Two and a half years after voters made Denver the first city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, Denver City Council has started discussing ways to further decriminalize the fungi. "I'm really excited about how Denver was the leader in our nation," Councilman Chris Hinds said during a November 9 Denver City...
DENVER, CO
