Veritiv Corp.

By Top Bull Pitch
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Read the most recent pitches from players about VRTV. Find the...

caps.fool.com

ECONOMY
ECONOMY
STOCKS
Business Insider

Where Eaton Corp Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly, Teladoc Health, and MercadoLibre Stocks Fell Sharply Today

Many high-growth tech stocks were down several percentage points or more on Wednesday. Inflation news spooked investors. All three of these companies reported strong revenue growth in Q3. What happened. Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), and e-commerce platform provider MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) were all...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tecnoglass Inc.

USNHR (30.79) Submitted: 5/9/2017 12:02:07 PM :. Tecnoglass is a leading window and glass manufacturer. Despite the stock's non-performance, the business has doubled in size since Tecnoglass went public. 2017 should be the year the stock finally reacts. Enjoy a 4.7% dividend yield in the meantime.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why The Beauty Health Company Stock Dropped Today

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) took a dive today after it posted a solid third-quarter earnings report but announced the surprise resignation of its CEO Clint Carnell. The resignation comes shortly after the company went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). As a result, the stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

DoorDash, Inc.

Prev. Close $214.24 Div. (Yield) $0.00 (0.0%) 52-Wk Range $110.13 - $256.09 Avg. Daily Vol. 2,534,670. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Recent Community Commentary. Read the most recent pitches from players about DASH. Recs. 0. TMFJaguar (83.77) Submitted: 11/10/2021 12:24:21 PM :
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Litecoin Popped More Than 13% Today

Among the numerous cryptocurrencies that have been surging of late, Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is certainly grabbing a lot of attention. On Wednesday, it rose by more than 13% at its high point, and is up approximately 25% over the past 48 hours alone. These sorts of moves aren't uncommon in the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrency Miner SOS Plummeted More Than 30% Today

Popular cryptocurrency mining company SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw some pretty terrifying turbulence today, closing down 30.8%. Shareholders appear to be issuing an SOS signal with this stock, sending shares toward their 52-week low. For a stock that was trading at $15.88 at its highs this year, the move below $1.50...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ebang Stock Is Plunging Today

Today, China-based cryptocurrency miners saw a lot of attention. Unfortunately for investors in Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:EBON), the momentum has been to the downside. Shares of Ebang were down 11.2% today, on some sector-specific news. Most investors are already aware of the high-profile news surrounding China's crackdown on cryptocurrency mining....
STOCKS
Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 33.8% to $18.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 net sales growth guidance. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 27.7% to $170.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales...
STOCKS

