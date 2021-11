Provided all goes well, later this year the Little Shell Tribe is expected to open a reservation system at Hell Creek State Park at Fort Peck Lake for the 2022 season. During a recent call between the tribe, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – which manages the site at Fort Peck Lake – the parties discussed next steps in the process to assign FWP’s existing lease to the Little Shell. The goal is to have FWP’s Parks and Recreation Board review and vote on the lease assignment at its Dec. 9 meeting. After that, it must be approved by the Corps.

