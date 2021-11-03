CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shonda Rhimes' 'Inventing Anna' Gets February Release Window on Netflix

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has revealed it will debut Shonda Rhimes' latest project, Inventing Anna, in February 2022, according to Variety. It's the first show Rhimes has written for the streamer and her first work as a writer since her political drama Scandal in 2012. Moreover, it comes hot on the heels of her...

collider.com

Variety

Shonda Rhimes on Creating Hit TV at Netflix, ‘Inventing Anna’ and Whether Regé-Jean Page Will Ever Return to ‘Bridgerton’

Shonda Rhimes has launched TV superstars before — such as the entire cast of “Grey’s Anatomy,” led by Ellen Pompeo. But even she was caught off guard by the uproar earlier this year when Netflix and her company Shondaland announced that Regé-Jean Page, everyone’s favorite duke, was leaving “Bridgerton” behind, and wouldn’t be appearing in the show’s second season. “What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance,” Rhimes says of the relationship between Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). “And then for once in television, they were going to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble. Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws. Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing. Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Shonda Rhimes Opens Up About Legacy Ending Grey’s

Shonda Rhimes handed off the showrunning job at Grey’s Anatomy to Krista Vernoff in 2017, so she may not be the one who calls the shots in the end. But the 51-year-old recently shared insight into her thoughts on the impact and legacy of the blockbuster show with Variety. Grey‘s premiered on ABC in 2005.
State
New York State
The Independent

Who is Anna Delvey? The true story of fake socialite portrayed in Netflix’s Inventing Anna

Netflix has released a first look at Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming series, Inventing Anna, which is set to premier in 2022.The series follows journalist Vivian Kent (played by Anna Chlumsky) as she investigates the case of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a Russian-born German socialite who scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.A sneak peek at the nine-episode series shows Delvey at high and low points in her con artist career. In two photos, she is dressed in designer clothes and living the high life, while in the third, she is being visited...
Hypebae

Netflix Shares First Look of Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna'

Back in 2018, Netflix announced that a show based on “Instagram-legendary German heiress” Anna Delvey was in the works with Shonda Rhimes. Now, the streaming platform has shared a first look of Julia Garner portraying her role as the infamous con woman. Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article...
beautypackaging.com

Dove Self-Esteem Project Launches a New Podcast in Collaboration with Shonda Rhimes

The Dove Self-Esteem Project teams up with long-time partner Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland Audio to launch a new podcast, "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner." It will explore explores beauty, body-confidence and identity. In the 12-episode series, guests and listeners will be invited on a journey to challenge the origins of...
Connecticut Post

Shonda Rhimes Discusses Regé-Jean Page's Exit From 'Bridgerton' and What's to Come in Season 2

In early April, when Netflix and Shondaland announced that Regé-Jean Page, everyone’s favorite duke, wouldn’t be returning for the second season of “Bridgerton,” the news caused an explosion of grief on the internet. “Bridgerton,” after all, was a sensation as soon as it hit Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and a significant number of the show’s fans had fallen in love with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). How could he be leaving?!?
bizjournals

Dove partners with Shonda Rhimes on women's self-esteem podcast series

T.V. producer Shonda Rhimes will partner with the Dove Self-Esteem Project on a podcast that challenges the narrative around traditional beauty standards. "Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner" will be a 12-episode series airing weekly on Shondaland Audio via the iHeart Podcast Network. Weiner is a cultural expert and creative who...
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy creator's new show Inventing Anna lands Netflix premiere

Netflix series Inventing Anna will premiere February 2022, it's been revealed. From Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton boss Shonda Rhimes, this nine-episode drama adapts a New York Magazine story titled 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' – charting a young Russian grifter's escapades in the Big Apple. Variety broke...
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes says Regé-Jean Page's leaving Bridgerton was "really smart"

Page's decision makes sense. "And here’s why," she tells Variety. "He’s an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. What would he do? is what I like to say.” Rhimes is laughing now, imagining it. But then she adds that when “everybody lost their minds” because of his announced departure, of course they invited Page back. “Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’” Rhimes says. “And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection.”
TVOvermind

How Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” Intends to Blow Us Away

Time is the ultimate truth teller. This has been proven time and time again, especially when it comes to stories about the rise and fall of scandalous personalities. Filmmakers seem to be eyeing one explosive story after another, and adapting it into films and miniseries. It definitely makes for a thrilling and entertaining binge-worthy watch. An upcoming miniseries that is starting to make waves is Netflix’s, Inventing Anna, which is based on the life of the convicted fraudster, Anna Delvey. The storyline also draws inspiration from an article written by Jessica Pressler called, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”. Here are five reasons how the drama series intends to blow us away:
wmleader.com

Shonda Rhimes Addresses Rege-Jean’s Bridgerton Departure

And though we thought the Internet’s response to Regé-Jean’s departure from Bridgerton was valid, Shonda revealed that she did not expect that kind of response. “I don’t think I expected everybody to have such a reaction to it,” she admitted. “My assumption of what people knew of romance novels was… I overestimated a great deal.”
